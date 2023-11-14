Argentinathe brand new world champion team, led by Lionel Scanoliannounced his call to face his corresponding duels on Matchday 5 and 6 of the CONMEBOL qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup. For these commitments, The Albiceleste will face Uruguay in it La Bombonera Stadium for Thursday, November 16, while the other rival will be Brazil in it Maracana Stadiumthe following Tuesday, November 21.
This will be the thirteenth time Lionel Messi He has faced the Uruguayan team since he debuted with the senior team in 2005. The balance for now is eight wins, three draws and one defeat. The Argentine star’s record is six goals, leaving as a curious fact that every time he faced her he did it with a different coach except that he will now repeat with Scaloni.
More news about Messi
Precisely their only defeat came in their debut against The Charrúa Claw when José Néstor Perkeman directed. In the CONMEBOL qualifiers Heading to Germany 2006, The flea He entered with eleven minutes left, without being able to change the situation, ending everything 0-1 with a goal from ‘Chino’ Álvaro Recoba. However, in 2008, with the help of Alfio ‘Coco’ Basilecame his first goal against the celestials, which he made with a header in the 2-1 victory in the Monumental in the Qualifiers heading to South Africa 2010. For the return match, already with Diego Armando Maradona in front, an agonizing victory was achieved in the Centenary for the minimum of Mario Bolatti.
The fourth confrontation came with the Copa America 2011where after 1-1 in regulation time, Uruguay defeated the whole of Sergio Batista to say goodbye to the competition in the quarterfinals. The following year came revenge, since The Albiceleste of Alejandro Sabella beat 3-0 in Mendoza with the historic of the Barcelona scoring a double. Already in the Copa America 2015the rival won by the minimum of Egidio Arevalo.
It should be remembered that after their failures in the finals of America Cup, Messi announced that he was resigning from the national team, however, his return took place for the Qualifiers towards Russia 2018, leaving with an unprecedented look, with silver hair to guide his team in the victory of the group of Edgardo Bauza. One year later, now with Jorge Sampaoli in front, they closed a goalless draw in the Centenario after a non-aggression agreement.
Later, with Scaloni as the head of the project, The Messiah He scored his fifth and sixth goals in the 2-2 draw, in a friendly match that was played in Tel Aviv, and in the 3-0 defeat that occurred in the Monumental Stadium. Finally, in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, The Albiceleste He won in Montevideo. Finally, moving on to his history with the lower categories, he only scored two goals against the light blues. With the Under-20 he scored a double Uruguay in it Suppicci Stadiumin a 4-1 victory on July 3, 2004. Later, in the Hexagonal Final of the South American U-20 2005, experienced a goalless draw.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Messi #fared #faced #Uruguay