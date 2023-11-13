





08:52 France 24 © France 24

On November 13, 2015, Paris was the scene of an atrocious and bloody event, after several armed men killed 130 people and injured more than 400 at the Bataclan venue, a renowned live music club, and in other places. points of the city. The terrorist attack was one of the deadliest in France and on European soil. To analyze the current context after the attacks, Chema Gil, security expert from UNIVERSAE, accompanied us on #GuestDelDíaF24.