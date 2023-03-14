Next Saturday, March 18, the akron stadium will serve as the venue for one more edition of the National Classic between Chivas and América, which is generating a lot of expectations due to the good moment that both teams are going through.
The piques already began this weekend when the rojiblanco captain Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman issued a warning to the Eagles, although on the side of the blue creams, the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez He did not get carried away when expressing that they will only speak on the field.
Thanks to the victory over tigers in it Volcanothe criticism stopped for now for the coach of the feathered, the Argentine Fernando Ortizwho precisely has a positive balance when it comes to facing the classics of the Liga MX.
He tano He has directed the Millionetas in two classics against Guadalajara. The first was in Clausura 2022 when both teams drew scoreless in the akron stadium. Already for the Apertura 2022, those of Coapa rose in their field by beating 2-1 through Henry Martin and Alexander Zendejas.
With respect to Classic Young and to Capital Classic, the South American is also undefeated. The only game against cougars that he has directed won it 3-0 in the college olympian during the Opening 2022, while at Blue Cross tied it scoreless in C2022 and then showcased it 7-0 in the Aztec stadium for A2022, which caused the dismissal of the celestial technician on duty.
