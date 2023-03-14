THE NATIONAL CLASSIC IS COMING! 🔥 ‘Pocho’ Guzmán: “Of course America is going to suffer.” Richard Sánchez: “Let them (Chivas) start throwing shit… We talk on the pitch.” WHO WILL WIN? 🔁 RT: @America club

Thanks to the victory over tigers in it Volcanothe criticism stopped for now for the coach of the feathered, the Argentine Fernando Ortizwho precisely has a positive balance when it comes to facing the classics of the Liga MX.

Fernando Ortiz referred to the words of Víctor Guzmán and was forceful about it. "I'm not going to talk, I'm not one to talk beforehand. We talk on the field of play," he mentioned after beating Tigres at the Volcano.

With respect to Classic Young and to Capital Classic, the South American is also undefeated. The only game against cougars that he has directed won it 3-0 in the college olympian during the Opening 2022, while at Blue Cross tied it scoreless in C2022 and then showcased it 7-0 in the Aztec stadium for A2022, which caused the dismissal of the celestial technician on duty.

