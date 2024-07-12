This Sunday, July 14, the grand final of the America Cup in which the debut will be Colombian national team and Argentina national teama confrontation that has raised the hairs on the backs of millions of Colombians and Argentines who are eagerly awaiting the day of the match.

Due to the tension that has been generated after knowing the protagonists of this match, we invite you to know the last five matches in which Colombia and Argentina have had the pleasure of facing each other.

Latest Colombia vs. Argentina matches

According to the American media ESPNthroughout the history of the Colombian national team, both teams have faced each other around 39 times; of which 20 have been victories for Argentina, 9 for Colombia and 10 have been draws.

Of these matches, the following were the last five that debuted:

2022 Qualifying Match : Argentina 1 – 0 Colombia.

: Argentina 1 – 0 Colombia. Copa America 2021 Semi-Final : Argentina 1 – 1 Colombia.

: Argentina 1 – 1 Colombia. 2021 Playoffs Match: Colombia 2 – 2 Argentina.

Colombia 2 – 2 Argentina. Copa America 2019, date 1: Argentina 0 – 2 Colombia.

Argentina 0 – 2 Colombia. Friendly 2018: Colombia 0 – 0 Argentina.

Considering the rise of the Copa América, it is worth noting that Colombia and Argentina have faced each other a total of 15 times to win this championship in the following years: [1945194719571963198719911993199920042007201120152019and2021

In these confrontations, Argentina won 7 matches, Colombia 3 and drew 4.

Civic Day for July 15

The Colombian National Team is the unity of the Colombian people. So Monday, the day of victory, will be celebrated with a civic day that we think of as a day of unity.

Due to the commotion generated by the Cup final, President Petro decreed Civic Day next Monday, July 15this was announced by the press team of the Presidency: “The President announced that this Monday, July 15, will be declared Civic Day, to celebrate the unity generated by the Colombian National Team.”

In it postpublished on social media, you can see a video in which the president appears making the announcement, in which he emphasized that his decree had the purpose “unit”.

“The Colombian National Team is the unity of the Colombian people. So Monday, the day of victory, will be celebrated with a civic day that we think of as a day of unity,” are some of the words of Gustavo Petro.

