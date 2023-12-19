In this year's UEFA Champions League draw, Atlético de Madrid face a formidable challenge. Scheduled for the round of 16, the colchoneros will face Inter Milan, a team that demonstrated its quality by finishing second in the Real Sociedad group. We leave you with your last 10 years in the Champions League round of 16:
In the season that marked their historic trip to the final, Atlético eliminated AC Milan in the round of 16. They won 1-0 in both the first leg and 2-4 in the second leg.
Bayer Leverkusen was the rival again. This time, Atlético won the tie with an aggregate result of 1-1. The colchoneros won on penalties.
In a tense tie, Atlético beat PSV Eindhoven. After two goalless draws in the home and away, they advanced to the next level by winning in the penalty shootout.
Atlético de Madrid faced Bayer Leverkusen and advanced comfortably. After winning 4-2 in the first leg, they sealed their place with a 0-0 draw in the second leg.
In the 17/18 season, Atlético de Madrid failed to advance to the round of 16. They came in third place in a competitive group with Chelsea, Roma and Qarabag. They ended up winning the UEL.
In an exciting season, Atlético lost against Juventus in the round of 16. After winning 2-0 in the first leg with goals from José Giménez and Diego Godín, they fell 3-0 with a hat trick from CR7.
The second leg at Anfield is one of the best that the Colchonero team has completed in the Champions League. Liverpool clashed against Oblak, while the colchoneros turned the game around in extra time with a double from Marcos Llorente and a goal from Morata
In this season, Atlético faced Chelsea and was eliminated in the round of 16. They lost 1-0 in the first leg with a goal from Olivier Giroud and then 2-0 in the second leg with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri.
Atlético beat Manchester United in an exciting tie. The first leg at home ended in a 1-1 draw, but at Old Trafford, a solitary goal from Renan Lodi secured victory and a place in the quarter-finals.
In the most recent season, Atlético de Madrid failed to advance to the round of 16. They finished last in a competitive group with Bayer Leverkusen, Brugge and Porto, marking an unusual absence in the next phase.
