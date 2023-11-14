Argentinathe brand new world champion team, led by Lionel Scanoliannounced his call to face his corresponding duels on Matchday 5 and 6 of the CONMEBOL qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup. For these commitments, The Albiceleste will face Uruguay in it La Bombonera Stadium for Thursday, November 16, while the other rival will be Brazil in it Maracana Stadiumthe following Tuesday, November 21.
Now, the Maracana Stadium It is an imposing and mythical property, where anyone would like to play. The Albiceleste It has an enriching history at the Río de Jainero stadium, although in the end the history works against it. Without a doubt one of the most memorable was on April 29, 1998. The engagement was friendly and at that time, at the head of Argentina was Daniel Alberto Passarella. The victory was obtained by the minimum of Claudio ‘Piojo’ Lópezwhich meant breaking a streak of 41 years without celebrating.
More news about the Argentine national team
However, the most important one so far happened just a few years ago when the team of Scaloni was awarded the Copa America 2021 nothing more and nothing less than against the host Brazil. The duel ended with the solitary goal of both Angel Di Mariabeing the first title after 28 years of drought and at the same time, the first of Lionel Messi with the major selection.
In total, there have been 22 meetings in the Maracanawith the first being held in 1956, although of course, not all were against The Canarinhabut one of the most painful setbacks was losing the 2014 World Cup final against Germany.
Now, with respect to the matches against the local team, there have been a total of 13, with four victories, two draws and seven losses. The first time that both were measured in said property, everything ended with the victory of Argentina by defeating 2-1 in the Raúl Colombo Cup 1956. A year later he celebrated again by taking over the Rock Cupbut after that came seven losses and two draws until returning to the path of victory in 1998. Speaking of the America Cupthe current world champion fell 2-1 in 1979, drew scoreless in 1983 and lost 2-0 in 1989.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Argentina #fared #playing #Maracaná #Stadium #Brazil