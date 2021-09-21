The Real Madrid the season has started like a shot. In 6 games played, he has 5 victories and a draw, is the solo leader of the league and has won the most difficult duel of the group stage of the Champions, against the Inter de Milan at the Meazza (0-1). All from the hand of a coach who, although he had already led the whites, fulfills its first season in this second stage.
Is about Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian replaces Zidane this season, that although last year he could not win any title, he did a year relatively acceptable. Without having the best team in the history of the whites, he was pretty close to winning the league (2 points behind Atlético de Madrid) and the Champions League (eliminated in the semifinals against the Chelsea (1-1 and 2-0))
What has changed In this beginning of the course the transalpine technician? The truth is that where I see a sensitive improvement is in attack. Real Madrid has scored 15 goals in just 5 days league, which would give an average to season finale 114. Spectacular starting figures for the white team.
More taking into account the difficulties they have shown for three seasons to score goals. Yes, since the march of Cristiano Ronaldo. The key that Ancelotti has found is the eternal good state of Benzema, who never tires of playing well, and above all the irruption of Vinicius.
At the moment I think the Brazilian is being the differential element in these first matches. Also, Ancelotti is getting that the substitutions work for you, something that was not very common in Zizou. Camavinga is the clearest example, since he has had a very important role in the three games he has played. All coming off the bench.
For the rest, I see quite a few similarities with Zidane’s final Real Madrid. Hazard and Bale do not exist, Modric is the engine of the team and Courtois is the guardian angel one more time. In defence to date they show more weaknesses, something that can be thought is logical to have left Varane and Sergio Ramos.
Fede Valverde and Rodrygo have started well the season, but the problem of muscle injuries (Kroos, Carvajal, …) is still too ‘usual’. What does not change for sure is the fighting spirit. If not, I know ask Inter or Valencia (1-2). Ancelotti for the moment improves Zidane, but the season has just started and It will be in May when it’s time to take stock of who has gone better.
