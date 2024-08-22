Home policy

From: Florian Pfitzner

Those who are still part of the working class in the USA often feel that they are no longer seen by the Democrats. Kamala Harris is now reaching out to those who have been left behind.

Berlin – Barack Obama has summed up his hopes succinctly. “Yes, she can!” said the former US president, alluding to his world-famous campaign slogan “Yes, we can!” In a speech that drew acclaim, he called on the Democrats at the party convention in Chicago to unite behind their presidential candidate. Kamala Harris to gather. She is “ready for the job”.

If Obama has her way, America has the chance to elect “someone who has spent her entire life giving people the same opportunities that America gave her.” Someone who listens to the American people. “She will stand up for every American.”

Before the US election, suddenly central again: the “Rust Belt”, the former industrial heartland

These are big words when you consider the party’s recent history. Anyone who still belongs to the classic working class in America has long since stopped feeling excluded from the Democrats “The party has lost the connection to its original clientele, the industrial workers, and has not yet regained it,” says Americanist Volker Depkat in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

In Pennsylvania, Trump supporters welcomed Kamala Harris’ campaign entourage. How did the presidential candidate react? © Montage: picture alliance/dpa/AP/Julia Nikhinson/fn

This is especially true for the former Manufacturing Belt, the industrial heart of the northeast of the USA. “In the past, a lot of wealth was produced in these states,” explains Depkat, Professor of American Studies at the University of Regensburg. “In the 1990s, numerous jobs were relocated from Michigan to Mexico, and the Manufacturing Belt became – in reference to the rusty factories – the Rust Belt.”

Even Bruce Springsteen could understand the voter resentment in the “rust belt”

As the Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton hardly traveled to this region during the 2016 election campaign – “even though her husband, former President Bill Clinton, begged her to do so,” says Depkat. Hardly anyone was interested in the economically disadvantaged former industrial workers. “Even Bruce Springsteen, who is really not suspected of any right-wing populist tendencies, said that he could at least understand why people in these regions voted for Trump.”

In the United States, there is no discourse on social justice as we know it in Germany and Europe. “There is also no social safety net that we know,” explains Depkat. “The US Democrats have neglected their clientele by saying to themselves: You can’t win elections with the concerns of the poor.”

Kamala Harris is betting on a “regular guy” against Trump – her vice president Tim Walz

Can the Democrats reestablish some connection with their original clientele? And if so, how? Depkat, born in El Paso, Texas, sees at least a small chance of healing the wounds. “In Tim Walz, Kamala Harris has chosen a vice presidential candidate who can make a connection with precisely this group of voters,” he says. Walz represents America’s hardworking community. “He grew up on a farm in the Midwest, and he comes across as what Americans call a ‘regular guy.'”

In contrast to Walz, the guy next door, Harris is often seen as too left-liberal in the structurally conservative working class. Like them, however, Walz “also has a clearly progressive-left-liberal attitude,” says Depkat. The US expert therefore believes that Harris will try to win back voters in the Rust Belt for the Democrats with a decidedly left-liberal agenda. “She is clearly concerned with mobilizing left-liberal-progressive America as fully as possible.”

Up to US election In November, the Democratic duo Harris and Tim Walz do not have much time left to convince disgruntled voters. “The beginning of their campaign suggests, however, that both will be making a strong effort in Rust Belt states such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania,” explains Depkat. He sees the opportunity for the Democrats to republican “Trump promised in his first term to bring industrial jobs back to America – he has not kept that promise.”