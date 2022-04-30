It is an unspoken law that the main focus of many—if not all—organizations is on the maximization of profit, minimization of loss, and public favor. All three of these aspects can be acquired through a structured process called Six Sigma. The focal point of this procedure is to increase the efficiency and quality of a product with less cost while simultaneously decreasing the defect rate in the products, along with guaranteeing customer satisfaction.

In 1986, while working in the American manufacturing corporation Motorola, Bill Smith curated Six Sigma as an amalgamation of different types of statistical techniques. These techniques were developed by engineers such as Walter Shewhart, Ronald Fisher, and Edwards Deming, for the improvement of the efficiency and the quality of the organization’s products and services.

Since Six Sigma proved to be beneficial for the organizations that adopted the methodology, the founding company Motorola collaborated with General Electric, a multinational conglomerate, and designed certification programs for the implementation of Six Sigma. In addition to this certification process, Six Sigma merged with another process called Lean and was co-developed as the Lean Six Sigma Certification.

This was created mainly for evaluating as well as developing the skills of quality experts in the companies, but eventually, most of the agencies with the manufacturing departments made it a requirement for the employees to have a certificate in the Six Sigma scheme, although some companies only needed the candidates to have participation experience in any Six Sigma project and a short diplomatic course.

Furthermore, the Six Sigma certification was classified into five levels, depending on the efficiency and capabilities of the quality managers and employees. These courses not only assess the individuals but enhance their practical knowledge and ultimately enhance their credentials and credibility in the field.

The five different types of Six Sigma certifications are as follows:

Six Sigma White Belt

This is the basic and initial certification process where the candidate learns about the foundational concepts and theories of the Six Sigma procedure. The content for this revolves mainly around the change that is to be brought gradually. Like in an internship, the white belts have the role of supporting management and engaging with the local problem-solving teams that are assistants in the main project.

Six Sigma Yellow Belt

At an upgraded level, the Six Sigma Yellow Belt teaches the technicalities of the concept and the procedure, and where to apply.

Six Sigma Green Belt

In this enhanced level, Green belts will be able to identify and take on problem-solving tasks. The students will successfully lead black belts and assist seniors in several tasks such as data collection and analysis.

Six Sigma Black Belt

Individuals with Six Sigma Black Belt Certification are experts in the concept, and they lead projects. In addition, they train the green and white belts.

Six Sigma Master Black Belt

The highest level to achieve in the Six Sigma series, candidates are experts of the experts, where they will form strategies, create key metrics, consult others on any topic regarding this and mentor black and green belts.

These are the stages of the Six Sigma certificates within which candidates can assess and master the knowledge and practicalities of the process.

However, The Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, especially, requires the preparations and then can be cracked easily.

No exam is hard enough when proper resources are used and good preparation is made.

To be able to overcome exam preps, there are some tips that you should follow:

Collect all the exam-related specifications and outline the exam content.

Formulate a study plan and schedule.

Concentrate on the comprehension of the concepts.

Use easy study resources and methods that you are sure work for you.

Use the materials from the programs.

Attempt practice tests.

With these preparational tips and tricks, one can crack an exam.

Prerequisites For Six Sigma Certification

Potential candidates must attempt the IASSC Certificate Lean Six Sigma Belt Exam and acquire a minimum score of 70%. There are no required prerequisites for the exam itself. Now that we know what a Six Sigma certificate is, we can go through why we need this examination.

Top Reasons to Get Six Sigma Certification

If you are wondering about the reason for learning and acquiring a certificate for a Six Sigma, here is a list you should read.

Decrease Risk and Minimize the Margin of Errors and Defects

When you have acquired a Six Sigma certification and a project management software, you can rectify errors and eliminate them, therefore playing a vital role in the organization you’re working at.

Upgrade the Way Businesses Work and Maintain Quality

With the help of the knowledge provided in the six sigma green certificate, you can be able to inspect different business procedures or processes and the company’s manufacturing units, and eventually take proper steps to improvise them. In addition to that, you will be able to hold examinations of and supervise reviews based on current practices. You will be able to convey how they impact quality performance.

Enhance Your Value Across Industries

Since Six Sigma is an all-rounder analysis and procedure, which happens to work in every field, completion and mastery of this certification will inherently increase your credibility and your chances of landing a higher position in any organization, ranging from healthcare, banking, finances, to technology, marketing and so much more. The certificate provides information that is unique in its work but common in its practice, which means any streamlining process can adapt to it for the betterment of the organization.

Secure Cooperation

Six Sigma is a procedure and program which requires high-quality standards, which results in many sellers and manufacturers applying this as a standard for evaluating products and services. With the acquisition of the six sigma belt, the professionals can help their organization reach new goals with profitable contracts all the while ensuring compliance with international standards.

Conclusion

Although Six Sigma is essentially well-known in many aspects of problem-solving, product analysis and development, and leadership; it is considered difficult to get into and through. Whereas it is partly true—since the skills given in this program are not easily found anywhere and are equally necessary for the foundation of the organizations—the six sigma certificate can be acquired through dedication and hard work.