Since its inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has been a breeding ground for innovation. It brings high speeds, breathtaking action and intriguing strategies to some of the world’s most iconic locations, without burning a drop of gasoline. And while the electric motors that power the cars are feats of engineering in themselves, you could argue that it’s the tires that pave the way for the average motorist.

Hankook has been the official technical partner and tire supplier for the sport since the recently completed ninth season, and the iON Race was developed in close cooperation with the racing series. This tire is designed to deliver maximum performance in all weather conditions, and the technology behind it has also influenced the design of the Hankook iON evo and iON i*cept street tires. These were specifically developed to deal with the increased torque and weight of modern EVs.

Forward

Development driver Benoît Tréluyer helped to fine-tune the Hankook iON Race tire for Formula E. The three-time Le Mans winner explains that the exceptionalities of the class made it a unique challenge. “It was difficult to develop these tires for all conditions, knowing that you can only have one type, instead of rain tires and slicks,” he says.

He continues: 'High performance in all conditions is difficult to achieve. But I think we have achieved our speed goal, without losing sight of sustainability.' Hankook made no hasty decisions in supporting Formula E's commitment to a sustainable future for motorsport. Nearly 30 percent of the new tire for the Gen3 car is made from sustainable materials, and all used tires are recycled at the end of a race weekend.

The Frenchman was impressed by the progress Hankook made with the tires in the run-up to the season. “The level of grip available quickly surprised me, it didn’t take much to warm them up,” he says. If you follow any kind of motorsport, you know the complaints from the drivers on the on-board radio about relegation; the reason the iON Race was designed to minimize rolling resistance. “Relegation was a key concern in the past – there was a lot of lateral movement,” Tréluyer recalls. ‘But the endurance of these tires was very impressive from day one. There was hardly any lateral movement.’

Trickle down technique

The saying in the elite of motorsport is: if you stand still, you go backwards. What exactly was Hankook’s approach to refining the performance of the iON Race tire? ‘You are never completely satisfied. If you are, you are not competitive enough,” says Tréluyer. “Of course we made changes to maximize wet grip and such, but what was most impressive to me was that whenever we looked back at the reference tire, we never seemed to stray too far from the original concept.”

When it comes to the ambition of both Hankook and Formula E to make an impact beyond the motorsport world, Tréluyer fully agrees. "Tires for EVs have to be completely different," he explains. 'You drive electric cars differently than fuel cars. Technology developed in motorsport has always had a trickle-down effect, allowing new discoveries to find their way into road cars. It works exactly the same with these Hankook tires.'

The iON family

Good news for EV owners: Hankook has been able to apply the performance, endurance and versatility of the iON Race to the production of iON street tires. The iON evo and evo SUV summer tires are designed to combine lower rolling resistance and less rolling noise with a high load capacity.

In addition, aerodynamic optimization ensures higher efficiency and range. For the iON i*cept and i*cept SUV winter tires, the new profile compound is made with natural oil, for more grip on wet roads. The tires adapt seamlessly to the road surface with minimal lateral deformation.

Stable yet flexible tread blocks help to minimize friction loss and maintain momentum on slippery roads. In addition, Hankook will introduce an iON all-season tire in Europe at the end of this year. So whatever the conditions on the road, the iON range always offers the best for your EV.

