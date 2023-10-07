Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/10/2023 – 18:47

Palestinian group launched a surprise offensive early on Saturday morning that included rocket launches and infiltration by armed terrorists, who began massacring civilians. Attack caught Israeli forces off guardIsrael was taken by surprise this Saturday (07/10) by an unprecedented attack by air, sea and land launched by the Palestinian group Hamas, which combined the infiltration of armed terrorists into Israeli territory, the launch of rockets and the taking of dozens of hostages. By early Saturday evening, the Israelis had counted at least 250 dead and more than 1,400 injured. Terrorists massacred civilians and even took control of Israeli communities close to the border of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

This Saturday’s attack, during the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, occurred 50 years and one day after the Yom Kippur War, considered the last major episode that threatened the existence of Israel. On that occasion, Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an offensive during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, in an effort to recover territory that Israel had seized during the Six-Day War, fought in 1967.

This Saturday’s attack marks the most ambitious offensive ever launched by a Palestinian group. Not even the bloody Second Intifada, in the early 2000s, was the scene of this type of mass incursion into Israeli territory.

“We are at war and we will win,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech amid the attack. The attack also drew widespread condemnation from the international community, but was hailed by Hamas supporters such as Iran.

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the offensive was a response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli attacks on West Bank cities last year, violence in Al Aqsa – the holy site in Jerusalem, also called of Temple Mount – to the increase in attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians and the expansion of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory.

The attack comes at a delicate moment in Israel’s history, which is suffering from heavy internal divisions over Netanyahu’s proposal to weaken the Judiciary. Mass protests against the plan have brought hundreds of thousands of Israeli protesters onto the streets in recent months and caused hundreds of military reservists to avoid volunteer service.

The beginning: rocket barrage

At around 6:30 am (1:30 am Brasília time), Hamas fired a huge barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip, trying to reach cities in Israel. Sirens were heard as far away as Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Hamas said it fired 5,000 rockets in a first offensive. Israel’s military said 2,500 rockets were fired.

Smoke spread over Israeli residential areas. At least one woman was killed by the rockets.

“We announce the start of Operation Storm Al-Aqsa,” and we announce that the first strike, which targeted enemy positions, airports and military fortifications, exceeding 5,000 missiles and projectiles,” said Mohammed Deif, head of the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Infiltration of terrorists into Israeli territory

The barrage of rockets served as cover for an unprecedented infiltration of Hamas armed men across several points on the border with the Gaza Strip. At 7:40 am (2:40 am in Brasília), Israeli security forces stated that Palestinian armed men had invaded Israel.

Most of the terrorists crossed through gaps in the land security barriers that separate the Gaza Strip and Israel. At least one terrorist was filmed crossing the border using a paraglider, while a motorboat full of terrorists was filmed heading towards Zikim, an Israeli coastal town.

Videos released by Hamas showed terrorists breaching security fences. The dim early morning light suggests the action took place parallel to the launch of the rocket barrage.

Video footage showed at least six motorcycles carrying fighters crashing through a hole in a metal security barrier. In another episode, a backhoe was used to tear down the fence.

Attacks on military bases

The Israeli military reported at 10 a.m. (local time) that Palestinian terrorists had penetrated at least three military installations around the border – the Erez border post, the Zikim base and the Gaza division headquarters in Reim. Videos and photographs also showed an Israeli tank destroyed and surrounded by Palestinians.

Videos released by Hamas showed terrorists running toward a burning building near a high concrete wall with a watchtower and fighters apparently storming part of an Israeli military installation and shooting from behind a wall.

Later, several captured Israeli military vehicles were photographed being taken to the Gaza Strip, where they were displayed to the local population.

Takeover of Israeli communities

Terrorists also invaded the Israeli border town of Sderot. Raids were also reported in the border community, Be’eri, and the town of Ofakim, 30 kilometers east of Gaza.

A video showed several armed men in the back of a white pickup truck passing through Sderot.

The presence of terrorists led many residents of cities in southern Israel to barricade themselves inside their homes.

By mid-morning, Israel’s police chief, Yaacov Shabtai, said forces were engaging armed men in 21 locations. At 1:30 p.m., the military said troops were still acting to expel terrorists from invaded communities.

Civilian massacres

More than two hundred Israelis were massacred by Hamas men, who shot indiscriminately at civilians. By early Saturday evening, the number of Israelis killed had reached 250.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas gunmen went house to house killing civilians. In another episode, terrorists riding motorcycles shot up a rave full of young people taking place in the desert. In another, they killed vehicle occupants on a highway. At least nine people shot dead at a bus stop in the city of Sderot. Another video shows terrorists parading the corpse of a naked woman in the cargo compartment of a vehicle.

Hundreds of Israelis sought medical care in hospitals across the country, many in critical condition.

Speaking to Israel N12 News by phone from Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Gaza, a woman identified as Dorin said terrorists broke into her home and tried to open the door to the bomb shelter where she was hiding. “They just got back in, please send help,” she said. “There are a lot of damaged houses… My husband is holding the door closed… They are shooting,” she said.

Hostage taking

In parallel with the shooting attacks against civilians, Hamas men also took hostages. Videos showed gunmen capturing Israeli civilians and military personnel, including women, who were taken to the Gaza Strip.

A video showed terrorists dragging at least two Israeli soldiers from a military vehicle. Associated Press photos showed an elderly kidnapped Israeli woman being taken to Gaza in a golf cart by Hamas gunmen and another woman squeezed between two fighters on a motorcycle.

Journalists saw four people taken from the Kfar Azza kibbutz, including two women. In Gaza, a black jeep stopped and when the back door opened, a young Israeli woman staggered out, bleeding from the head and with her hands tied behind her back. A man waving a gun in the air grabbed her by the hair and pushed her into the back seat of the vehicle. Israeli TV reported that workers from Thailand and the Philippines were also captured.

Israel confirmed the hostage taking. “There are hostages and prisoners of war that Hamas has taken. There are also deaths among Israel Defense Forces soldiers. We still don’t have an exact number – we are at war,” said Israeli Armed Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

The total number of those captured is unknown. Hamas reported that it had taken at least “53 prisoners of war.”

The head of European Union diplomacy condemned the hostage taking, “The news of civilians being taken hostage in their homes or in Gaza is terrible. This is against international law. The hostages must be released immediately,” said Josep Borrell.

Palestinian groups have already used hostages as bargaining chips to demand the release of militants detained by Israel. In 2011, Israel agreed to release more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who spent five years in the hands of different militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli retaliation

At 9:45 am (local time), Israel began bombing targets in the Gaza Strip. Explosions were heard in central Gaza. At 10 am, Israel’s military spokesman confirmed that the country’s air force was carrying out strikes. Gaza health services said Israeli counterattacks left more than 200 Palestinians dead.

In reaction, tens of thousands of Israeli reservists were emergency called up. Several divisions began preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza. In the late afternoon, Israel cut off electricity supplies to Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Palestinian population of the enclave to leave areas where Hamas operates, promising to “avenge” the attack against their country.

“Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will reach them until the end and resolutely avenge this dark day for Israel and its people,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech. “Israel will reach all the places where Hamas is hiding,” Netanyahu said. “I say to the residents of Gaza: get out of here now, because we will act everywhere and with all our strength.”

Fighting continued throughout the night

After more than 15 hours of fighting and incursions by Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had retaken most Israeli communities near the border with Gaza, but fighting still continued overnight in some areas of Israel. In Sderot, security forces were still hunting a terrorist who had taken refuge inside a police station.

In the southern city of Ofakim, negotiations were ongoing with Hamas men who were holding hostages, while gunfire took place in the communities of Be’eri and Re’im. In Kfar Aza, Israeli soldiers searched house by house for hiding terrorists.

During the night, Hamas also fired rockets again into Israeli territory. Buildings were hit in Tel Aviv.

jps (Reuters, AP, ots)