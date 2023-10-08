Israel was caught off guard by Hamas’s most ambitious operation since the Gaza Strip.

The magnitude of what has been happening is unprecedented. Hamas broke the fence separating Gaza from Israel in several places, in the most serious cross-border attack Israel has faced in more than a generation.

It came a day after the 50th anniversary of the surprise attack by Egypt and Syria in 1973 that started a major war in the Middle East. The importance of the date did not go unnoticed by Hamas leaders.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is at war and will exact a high price from its enemies.

Videos and photos of dead Israelis, both civilians and soldiers, are all over social media.

Other videos of Hamas gunmen taking soldiers and civilians captive in Gaza have angered and alarmed Israelis.

Within hours, Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza that killed numerous Palestinians. And his generals will plan an upcoming ground operation.

The presence of Israeli hostages there means it will be even more complicated than previous raids.

For months, it has been clear that there was an increasing risk of an outbreak between Palestinian armed groups and Israel. How and where it happened was a total surprise outside of Hamas’s armed wing.

Israelis and Palestinians have focused on the West Bank, the territory between Jerusalem and the Jordanian border that Israel has occupied since 1967, where there has been almost continuous confrontation and violence throughout the year.

Palestinian gunmen, especially those operating from the West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, have attacked Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers.

The Israeli army has organized dozens of attacks. Armed settlers have taken justice into their own hands and have retaliated against Palestinian populations.

Extreme religious nationalists within Israel’s right-wing government have repeated their claim that the occupied territories, in their entirety, are Jewish land.

No one expected Hamas to conceive and meticulously plan such a complex and coordinated operation outside Gaza.

In Israel, recriminations have already begun for the fact that its intelligence services failed to see what was coming.

The Israelis hope that an extensive network of informants, agents and high-tech surveillance will do their job.

Ultimately, Israeli intelligence was blindsided by the Hamas operation, which occurred while Israelis were resting or praying during a religious holiday weekend.

Hamas said it acted because of threats to Jerusalem mosques.

For the past week, some Jews have prayed inside the grounds of the Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site for Muslims after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The same site is also revered by Jews, as it was the site of the biblical Jewish temple.

Prayer by religious Jews on what they call the Temple Mount may not seem like a big deal, but Israel prohibits it because Palestinians consider it too provocative.

Still, by Jerusalem standards, what is always a tinderbox of national and religious conflict was not being exceptionally tense.

The complexity of the Hamas operation shows that it was planned for months. It was not a hasty response to the events that have occurred in Jerusalem over the past week.

The reasons why Hamas and Israel are once again at war go much deeper.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has been escalating even as it is far from the headlines in the international media.

Still, it has been largely ignored by countries still officially calling for peace through a two-state solution, with an independent Palestine alongside Israel.

For a time, in the Oslo peace process of the 1990s, the prospect of two states was a real hope. Now it’s an empty slogan.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has not been a priority for Joe Biden’s administration in Washington DC, which has been trying to find a way to offer security guarantees to Saudi Arabia in exchange for rapprochement with Israel.

The last American attempt to relaunch a peace process failed a decade ago, during the administration of Barack Obama.

At the heart of the problem is the century-long, intractable and unresolved conflict between Arabs and Jews over control of the land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.

These rapidly escalating events demonstrate once again that the conflict cannot be managed simply.

When left to rot, violence and bloodshed are guaranteed.

