From: Anne Christine Merholz

As Secretary of State, she successfully takes care of human rights and diplomatic agreements. Economics Minister Habeck, of all people, draws everyone’s attention at the end of their trip.

Doha – She stands for value-based and feminist foreign policy – Saudi Arabia and Qatar for the oppression of women and human rights violations. On their delicate mission in the Gulf States must Annalena Bärbock claim as a woman among men. And did it successfully.

At the end of the day, only one man from Berlin disturbed Baerbock’s golf trip. Almost at the same time as her final press conference with the Qatari foreign minister, she split Party colleague Energy Minister Robert Habeck, after much hesitation, from his State Secretary Patrick Graichen. So became Habeck officially topic on Baerbock’s journey. At the press conference, the minister blocked it, saying that she did not want to answer this at the press conference on strategic dialogue with the emirate. No one in the room will understand what is actually going on. She later said that Habeck’s decision was not easy. “But I understand them – also so that we can continue to devote our full energy to the energy transition.” In Germany, the dismissal of the state secretary was the news and overshadowed everything else.

Minister Habeck announced the resignation of his high-ranking official on Wednesday after he had failed to sufficiently separate private and professional life in two verifiable cases. The decisive factor was Graichen’s preliminary decision on funding for the Berlin BUND regional association, on whose board his sister Verena sits. Economics Minister Habeck had previously held on to his state secretary for a long time.

Successful golf trip by Baerbock despite Habeck’s Graichen affair

Annalena Baerbock might have wished for the first photo of her trip differently. In the opening photos with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Monday in Saudi Arabia, she sat with a narrow smile under the photo of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, who governs the country. According to Saudi Arabian media, the crown prince, like the minister, is in Jeddah, the second seat of government. A meeting was not planned according to the protocol, but spontaneous meetings are quite common in the region. There was no call to the German Foreign Minister.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud (r), Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia © pa/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud is the man blamed by US intelligence for the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The country has the death penalty and it is brutally enforced. On the day of the diplomatic meeting between the Saudi foreign minister and Baerbock, Amnesty International reported that 196 executions had been carried out in the past year. More than in thirty years.

Germany has strong trade relations with Saudi Arabia, but we are still a long way from shared values. Foreign Minister Baerbock made this clear in a statement to the German press: “Economic cooperation cannot be viewed in isolation from the rule of law, human rights and freedoms. It’s always two sides of the same coin.” Here in Jeddah she sees the “cautious steps towards opening up” that deserve “recognition, especially with a view to internal resistance.” But: “It’s no secret that in the area of ​​human rights we continue to shares a lot. This applies to the death penalty as well as to civil liberties,” said Baerbock. According to delegation sources, she personally presented the Saudi foreign minister with a 90-page copy of her feminist foreign policy guidelines in English. The reaction of the Saudis was benevolent, the implementation remains to be seen.

Her second stop in the Gulf was to Qatar. The death penalty also applies there and women’s rights are restricted. 6,500 workers died building the soccer stadiums for the World Cup. There is no memorial for the victims. On the promenade, only one figure of the World Cup mascot reminds of the big event. Exactly one year ago, Energy Minister Robert Habeck paved the way for a liquid gas deal here in the capital, Doha. During the negotiation, a photo was taken showing the German Economics Minister bowing deeply to the Qatari Energy Minister. That caused criticism in Germany.

The photo caused criticism in Germany: Energy Minister Robert Habeck bows to Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Kasim al-Abdullah Al Thani, Minister for Trade and Industry © Bernd von Jutrczenka

Baerbock could now produce other images and did. Firm handshake, no bow – it seemed like she was very careful to be at eye level. If you closely observed their interlocutors, you could observe respect and recognition.

After the visit to the Emir, she signed a letter of intent to attract the attention of the media about starting a strategic German-Qatarian dialogue with annual meetings of the foreign ministers. The Qatari media showed great interest, and the room at the press conference was packed with cameras and journalists. Baerbock found diplomatic words on the subject of human rights. Her Qatari counterpart nodded slightly. The Qataris seemed to like their performance, activists may have disliked it.

The important role of Baerbock and Habeck for the Greens

Foreign Minister Baerbock and Economics Minister Habeck are not only figureheads for the traffic light government, they are also for the Greens. Both competed for the position of chancellor candidate before the 2021 federal election. She prevailed, he lost out. But Baerbock was unsuccessful in the election campaign and had to take harsh criticism, also because she had copied her book. She admitted mistakes after a good five weeks.

After the election, Habeck took the position of Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister. But since then the tide has changed significantly. While Baerbock can distinguish itself abroad, Habeck stumbles from breakdown to breakdown. Even if he has now reacted to Graichen, his misery should not end. Weakened, he continued the political struggle over the law for the gradual replacement of heating systems, which he and his party had essentially promoted. Baerbock is clearly ahead in Germany and has not only stood up to the men in the Gulf region.