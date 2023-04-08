Dhe time is ticking: Associations and federal states only have until Tuesday, 6 p.m. to comment on the federal government’s controversial heating plans. The tight deadline of just one week and then over the Easter holidays was not well received by those affected. But the cabinet wants to pass the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG) in April and pass it on to the Bundestag. From January 1, 2024, every newly installed heating system should then use at least 65 percent renewable energy.

Many homeowners are now considering ordering a new fossil heating system as soon as possible. A new gas heating system costs around 10,000 euros on average, and the politically desired electric heat pump around 30,000 euros. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) recently countered this in an interview with the FAZ: Over the life cycle of a heating system, the heat pump is cheaper than gas heating, he said. In the appendix to the draft law, the ministry gives figures: It costs 19,115 euros more on average to install an air-to-water heat pump in a single-family home than a new gas heating system. This would be compared to savings of 21,996 euros over an operating period of 18 years. The average family home owner saves almost 3000 euros – with the state subsidies, which cover 25 to 40 percent of the costs for the heat pump, even significantly more.

EWI economists did the math

But is the bill really as clear for each heat pump as Habeck’s ministry puts it? The Institute for Energy Economics at the University of Cologne (EWI) calculated four scenarios with differently developing energy prices for the FAZ using the example of an already renovated single-family house in North Rhine-Westphalia. The costs for the installation of the new heating were spread over the service life; 25 percent of state funding has already been deducted. Nevertheless, as of today, the installation of a new gas condensing boiler is cheaper than an air heat pump in all scenarios over the lifetime of the heating.

Assuming that electricity and gas prices will remain roughly at the level of the currently applicable energy price brakes until 2026 and then rise – which seems most likely to the EWI – according to the analysis, owners of a new gas heating system, including all costs, must on average with Calculate 17.7 cents per kilowatt hour. For the air heat pump, on the other hand, it is 20.2 cents with a household electricity tariff. With a reduced heat pump electricity price, the amount drops to 19.4 cents. The ratio will only change for installations from 2027 onwards, when the air heat pump performs better than gas heating in terms of runtime, which is what happens with the increasing CO 2 -price on gas, but also has to do with assumed efficiency gains of the heat pump.

The conclusion is somewhat different if the brine-water heat pump, which works with heat from the ground, is also included in the comparison. With a normal electricity tariff in the EWI bill of 18.1 cents, this type of heating is already close to the cost of gas heating. With a discounted heat pump electricity tariff, the costs correspond to those of gas heating. “Geothermal heat pumps are often avoided because of the high investment costs,” says EWI manager Johanna Bocklet. “It is worthwhile, however, to compare the costs over the entire life cycle. These systems often perform better there.” However, geothermal heat pumps are not approved everywhere.