Haaland scored 5 goals against Razen Pal Sport Leipzig, in the match that ended in favor of Manchester City, 7-0.

Haaland became the third player in history – and the first in 9 years – to score 5 goals in one Champions League match.

Haaland preceded this double number, Lionel Messi, with Barcelona, ​​​​against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012, and Luis Adriano, accompanied by Shakhtar, against BATE Borisov in 2014.

There is no player who managed to score 6 goals in one match in the Champions League, and City coach Pep Guardiola Haaland was denied this historic achievement by removing him in the 63rd minute, and bringing in Julian Alvarez instead.

The Norwegian player has scored 39 goals so far in all competitions this season, breaking the club record set by Tommy Johnson, which is 38 goals in one season, which was scored in the 1928/29 season.