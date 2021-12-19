The Christmas tree is an essential tradition for almost all Italian families: 85 percent, according to data released by Coldiretti, will decorate it again this year, making the lights shine and spread the Christmas atmosphere in their homes. If the custom of the tree is not questioned, a very specific question has been sparking the debate for some years now, concerning the environmental impact of the Christmas tree: is the real one or the fake one more ecological? The answer, which might seem obvious, is actually not. In fact, many believe that the synthetic models are more ecological, as their choice avoids cutting down real trees, which would almost certainly die, thus safeguarding the forests. But the question is not that simple, and the answer as to which is the greener version depends on a number of factors: how far the tree has traveled, how much energy has been used to produce it, and how it is disposed of or reused after the holidays.

Currently, the majority of Italians (63 percent) choose the plastic tree, often recovered from the cellar. Almost 3 million families are opting for a natural tree this year, as emerged from the Coldiretti / Ixè survey presented at the beginning of December. However, a growing number, according to Confagricoltura, which reports “a continuous increase in requests”.

The synthetic tree has the advantage of being very practical and can be used for several years in a row, without the need to buy a new one every year. But if these elements can make it appear a “greener” solution, the reality is quite different: often these trees are made of plastic materials, PVC and polyethylene, and come from Asia, in particular from China, and this involves emissions due to the transfer. According to data from Ispra (Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research), an artificial tree of two meters has an impact equal to about 40 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions. Of these, 66 percent is due to the use of oil, 25 percent to its processing and the remaining 9 percent to transportation. Furthermore, fake trees take more than two centuries to degrade in the environment. As the New York Times pointed out several years ago, an artificial spruce would have to be reused for more than 20 years to be greener than buying a freshly cut one annually. Is the natural tree therefore the most “eco-friendly” solution? Here, too, a number of elements must be considered.