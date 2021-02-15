Simon Weckert with 99 ‘smartphones’ in front of the Google offices in Berlin, on February 8, 2020. Simon Weckert

It happened in a protest for workers’ rights in Berlin, three years ago. German artist Simon Weckert opened Google Maps on his smartphone, saw that the app indicated a traffic jam, and understood that Google did not differentiate between cars and people. Thus he began to plan an installation that would recreate what he had discovered. “I just needed smartphonesNot people ”, Weckert, who obtained 99 terminals, told EL PAÍS by video call. He got about 40 from friends …