Ah, the OG of luxury off-roaders! Well, sort of. The original Range Rover was incredibly refined for its time, thanks to that velvet boxing glove of a V8 and buttery-soft suspension. But luxury? To be fair, the Jeep Wagoneer had already started that seven years earlier.

The first Range Rovers had windows that you had to crank up and down, PVC seats, rubber mats on the floor, a manual gearbox and steering that no gym could match. However, the off-road qualities were already there, with permanent four-wheel drive, low range and the option to lock the central differential.

The new one is otherwise super luxurious, right?

Absolutely. In the 1970s and 1980s, Land Rover discovered that every time a more luxurious version was released, it became the best-selling one. And so they know that they can release a stripped-down version, but that that would be very stupid in a commercial sense. So they didn’t make that mistake.

Every new Range Rover costs something in the six figures and the top ones can even cost three grand. Our example is at the lower end, with the standard wheelbase and the D350 diesel V6. But the interior is still full of beautiful leather and wood, everything is electrically operated, you have all the digital wizardry you could wish for and you can hardly feel more welcome in a car. And then there is four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension and an active anti-roll system.

Can you feel a 53 year difference when driving?

The ‘loose’ chassis and vague steering of the original mean that it wobbles quite a bit on the road when the road surface is bad. It doesn’t have anti-roll bars, so it leans like a galleon in corners. When you drive over a bump, the heavy axles shake for a while.

Wind and transmission noise drown out the V8’s rumble, although these are all things that were resolved on the later Classics. And yet, despite everything, he is charming and appealing. There’s feeling in the steering and it’s satisfying to anticipate that body roll and keep it under control.

The new one is endlessly faster, propelled by a blissfully sweet waterfall of torque from the diesel V6 and automatic transmission. It’s much bigger and heavier, but easier to hold because you’re assisted by so much chassis technology.

On most roads it doesn’t feel as wide as it is, because the steering is surprisingly precise and sufficiently weighty. The independent suspension and rigid mono-coque have also transformed handling. You have lost a bit of your connection with the car.

Do they have any similarities?

These are large soft cars that invite you to relax in the comfort they offer and enjoy the journey. Whatever the circumstances, they will get you there. Tension and stress simply melt away.

And then there is the design. The new one looks a lot more muscular and is much better constructed, but its imperial height and venerable proportions are things that have defined the Range Rover for five decades. The high seating position and low beltline are also part of the signature – you look at the world from above, and the world looks up at you. In the most literal sense, the Range Rover remains an elevated form of transportation.