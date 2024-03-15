Sometimes, even as a hot performance issue, you have to keep up with the times – if not for the simple reason that otherwise your entire existence would be threatened by the increasingly closing doors of European emissions regulations. Since its introduction, the Ford Puma ST has had a 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder with 200 hp, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox: party! Now Ford is launching an automatic version, and they immediately combined that transmission with a (slightly) more future-proof set-up: a mild-hybrid 1.0 EcoBoost with 170 hp.

With that power (and a slightly higher weight) you would expect the new ST to be slower than the original. On the other hand, a Puma ST Powershift with double clutch shifts faster than you can say 'Ford'. Drumroll… no, he is indeed slower. 7.4 seconds from 0 to 100, compared to 6.7 for the manual gearbox. Are those kinds of figures still ST-worthy? Well, you just have to get in, start that angry three-cylinder and drive 5 meters to feel the answer in every tingling fiber.

The secret of the Ford Puma ST Powershift

The Puma is a high crossover, but Ford just pushed it back down when no one was looking. The ground clearance is modest and in the hard, deep Ford Performance seats you certainly don't feel like you're sitting on the box. When you squeeze yourself in, between the high side bolsters and the handlebars, you already know that this is not going to be a mind-numbing ride.

Your seating position, the reactions on your hands and feet, the eagerness, the raw and exciting sound… Why do we actually accept that not all cars that claim some sportiness feel like this? It's that we can also vividly remember how the defunct Fiesta ST drives, otherwise we would get out and spontaneously fall on our knees in front of the Puma.

It remains impressive how Ford has baked the essence of that Fiesta into this slightly more oversized B-SUV. That was of course also the case with the 1.5 manual gearbox, but we are pleased to see that they strictly monitor the parameters.

The machine is not more playful, but it is more effective

The Powershift transmission is definitely a successful addition, no matter how much we like to stir ourselves. He whips the three-cylinder engine through the gears with infectious enthusiasm and ensures that the Puma ST as a package feels even more effective. More playful, perhaps not. But you'll also consider yourself lucky when, in a busy Netherlands, you suddenly see an opportunity for an intermediate sprint, an overtake, a three-quarters empty roundabout, and with a few firm taps on the left and right flippers, the Puma makes you gurgle with joy.

Other aspects of interaction are also possible, such as the driving modes with your right thumb and the option to switch off lane-keeping assistance with two clicks on the indicator stalk. We like it simple and accessible. We have never been the biggest fans of Ford's Sync system, but it works well – and otherwise there is Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

This does not solve the somewhat dated screen, nor the hollow booming B&O audio. But whining about that is like sulking about the color of your plate at a star-studded meal. This is a car that is so charismatic and so addictively fun to drive that you forget that it makes a lot of compromises. Fewer pedals, less power, less speed… Nothing short of genius.

Specifications of the Ford Puma ST Powershift (2024)

Engine

999cc

three-cylinder turbo

170 hp @ 5,750 rpm

248 Nm @ 3,000 rpm

Drive

front wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.4 s

top speed 210 km/h

Consumption (average)

6.3 l/100 km

144 g/km CO2 C label

Dimensions

4,226×1,805x

1,533 mm (lxwxh)

2,588 mm (wheelbase)

1,394 kg

42 l (petrol)

456 / 1,216 l (luggage)

Prices

€45,028 (NL)

€37,900 (B)