You can buy gold from the bullion market or from a goldsmith’s shop and if you doubt its purity, you can check at home. To check the purity of gold, you must have an Android mobile phone. All you need to do is download the BIS-Care app from the Google Play Store. This app was launched by the Modi government recently. Any customer can easily find out the purity of gold sitting at home through this app.
Here’s how to download BIS-Care
- Go to the Google Play Store on your Android mobile and search for and install the BIS-care app in the search bar
- Once downloaded, open BIS-Care
- Also enter your name, mobile number and email id
- Verify number and email ID via OTP
Features of BIS Crae App
- Now through the BIS app, customers will be able to check the veracity of the goods, check the veracity of the goods complaint, license, registration and hallmark.
- If the license, registration and hallmark number of the goods is found to be wrong then the customer can also complain immediately.
- Can lodge complaints on issues like misuse of ISI mark, hallmark
- One can also complain about registration mark, misleading advertisement and other issues related to BIS.
- Through the app, the customer will get information about filing a complaint immediately.
