You can buy gold from the bullion market or from a goldsmith’s shop and if you doubt its purity, you can check at home. To check the purity of gold, you must have an Android mobile phone. All you need to do is download the BIS-Care app from the Google Play Store. This app was launched by the Modi government recently. Any customer can easily find out the purity of gold sitting at home through this app.

Here’s how to download BIS-Care

Go to the Google Play Store on your Android mobile and search for and install the BIS-care app in the search bar

Once downloaded, open BIS-Care

Also enter your name, mobile number and email id

Verify number and email ID via OTP

