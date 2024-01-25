DThe German Press Agency published a report on Thursday that showed the Free State of Bavaria in the best light: The expansion of renewable energies in 2023 “has not been pushed forward as strongly in any other federal state as in Bavaria”. This emerges from data from the Federal Network Agency. In Bavaria, plants with a total output of around 3,682 megawatts were built. That corresponds to “a good fifth of the total value for Germany”.

North Rhine-Westphalia (2586 MW), Baden-Württemberg (1946 MW) and Lower Saxony (1911 MW) followed at a clear distance. Almost 99 percent of the expansion in Bavaria came from new solar systems.

Hartmann: Beautiful appearances are deceptive

In Bavaria, the energy minister is actually responsible for renewable energies, i.e. Hubert Aiwanger, the chairman of the Free Voters. The FAZ recently asked him about agriculture, for which he is not directly responsible. The CSU, especially Prime Minister Markus Söder, disliked this. For reasons of fairness, he was now given the opportunity to comment on the success story about renewables.

Söder told the FAZ what he would later post on platform the CSU boss, Bavaria has grown almost as much “as Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony combined”.

However, there are also actors who add a little water to the wine. Ludwig Hartmann, Green state parliament vice-president, says: “The fact that the state of Bavaria, which represents a fifth of Germany’s land area, is also achieving a fifth of the nationwide expansion of renewable energies is the least that one can expect.” But “the beautiful appearance” deceptive: The expansion of wind power would have to keep pace with the expansion of solar power, since wind power can also provide clean electricity at night. In 2023, however, just seven wind turbines with an output of 25.5 MW were built in Bavaria – 745 across Germany with a total output of 3,567 MW.







Richard Mergner, Chairman of the Federal Nature Conservation Association in Bavaria, says: “We are pleased that Bavaria is doing so well in the expansion of renewables. We hope that this will be an incentive for the state government to consistently continue on the path it has chosen.”

“We also need affordable base load”

Söder should “finally say goodbye to nuclear power castles in the sky”. The energy transition can also be achieved without nuclear power, the figures from the network agency show this very clearly.

Their spokesman told the FAZ: “For the energy transition, we also need an expansion of wind energy.” This is “also a key success factor for the energy transition because of the significantly higher electricity yield per installed power unit compared to photovoltaics.”

In the southern federal states in particular, expansion is not progressing so quickly. By the way, Aiwanger also commented: The hydrogen fan referred to the success figures on X and added: “We also need affordable base load! Storage? Fossils? Importing nuclear power? H2?”