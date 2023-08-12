In this article we want to share with you a quiz that not everyone can solve easily. In this test you will have to test your wits but above all your visual skills. What are you waiting for? Take some time and try to pass the challenge that we have prepared for you today. Which of these three vehicles has the right of way?

In the image we shared today we can notice three cars. In the image we leave you, you can see 3 vehicles. The first one is driving along the road and intends to turn left into the avenue, which is two-way. The second car is in the right-hand lane and intends to turn right, while the third car, located in the left-hand lane, wants to continue in the arrival lane.

So the goal of the challenge is to indicate which of the 3 vehicles in the image has the precedence. Pay close attention to all elements that appear in the illustration, which also includes the stoplight which one of the drivers must respect. If you want to know who has priority, you have to try to solve the quiz.

Many people try to fix the test but they realize that it is not as simple as it seems. Many managed to solve the quiz, but others were unable to pass the challenge. To confirm that you are a good pilot, you will have to find the only possible answer this visual challenge has. In case of error, we advise you to review the rules of the road in order to be sure of how to act if you find yourself in a situation similar to the one in the image while driving in the city, as it is extremely important.

With regard to what the Highway Code states vehicle number 2 she is the only one who continues on her way, being the first of the three to move forward. Then she will follow the vehicle number 3, although it must be taken into account that he has to stop, since he is the only one who has to turn left to enter another street. Will advance the car number 1 who is on a road with a ‘Give way at junction’ sign, which means he has to wait for the rest of the vehicles to follow their course before he can continue.