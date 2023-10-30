The weekly horoscope used to hang in the elevator at Glossier’s offices in New York. New York Post for employees to comment on, probably through one of their Slack channels. Emily Weiss herself, the founder of this cosmetic brand, which in 2021 was valued at 1.8 billion dollars (about 1.7 billion euros), was in charge of putting it there. “It was one of the many reasons why I had a great time at work,” a former intern tells Marisa Meltzer. It is one of the testimonies that the writer has collected in Glossy. Ambition, Beauty, and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier (Ambition, beauty and the intrahistory of the Glossier by Emily Weiss), a book that investigates the keys to the success and failure of the brand launched in 2014: “In fashion and beauty there are many women whose stories have not been told. I wanted to write a book that fans of the brand would enjoy, but that someone like my father could also read,” explains Meltzer in a video call from his residence in New York.

Cover of the book ‘Glossy. Ambition, Beauty, and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier’.

The author has interviewed Weiss on several occasions over the years, but also more than 2,000 people in her orbit: “I loved talking to store employees about how difficult it was to get a job, almost like spending a casting. They had to send videos, do all kinds of interviews… Then they were treated like celebrities in the neighborhood and given free cupcakes, facials and things like that.” With millennial pink walls, beige armchairs, large windows and fresh orchids, the New York headquarters in the heart of Soho was the epicenter of that aspirational universe in which Weiss was the cool boss who gave away products and sang karaoke. The brand’s Instagram account It was full of beautiful images of that environment and the fans who used their products. Compared to the retouching standard of other cosmetic companies, they were fresh and natural photographs that anyone could identify with: there were wrinkles, freckles or imperfect teeth, although always aesthetically attractive. Glossier knew how to opt for a disruptive approach that, in the face of contouring Of the Kardashians that reigned then, he preferred a simple beauty; an easy makeup that did not transform her face, but rather improved it. But few things were easy between those pastel walls. Client images were not spontaneous, but carefully directed by staff, and life in the office ended up resembling that of a high school. “If Weiss was consciously trying to replicate the culture of technology companies, he was unconsciously replicating that of Condé Nast. That corporate environment in which beautiful, charismatic and pedigree people stand out,” notes the author. Because the journey of Weiss and Glossier is a story full of edges.

Glossier founder Emily Weiss at a 2018 conference in San Francisco. Steve Jennings (Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Precisely Condé Nast, the publishing group of Vogue either Glamor, It was one of Emily Weiss’s first job destinations in the early ‘2000s. After an internship at Ralph Lauren (which she got taking care of the children of a brand worker), the creator of Glossier found an intern position at Teen Vogue and appeared briefly on the reality show The Hills. “What surprises me most is his ambition, he had an unwavering goal. I met her and started writing about her when I was 20, but it was very interesting during the research for the book to see that she had always been that person. That she was already like that when she was a teenager. How many of us know what we want at that age? “She moved among adults even as a young woman.” She was not born into an extremely wealthy family, but privilege oozes from every imperceptible pore: pretty, white, upper-middle class, well-connected… The walls of her room were painted Tiffany blue and she went to class with her Louis bag. Vuitton, “knew how to pronounce correctly chinoiserie and distinguish types of roses,” Meltzer writes in his book.

While making contacts at the magazine, Weiss saw that beauty, which involved large budgets, was not covered by the same attractive halo that surrounded fashion. In 2010 she launched the blog Into the Gloss, which opened popular culture to cosmetics: “I would say that it was fundamental in that change. There were all those fashion blogs or street style They were becoming famous, but there was no equivalent for beauty, even though there are products that sell tons of and that everyone uses. His idea was to tell beauty with another, more intimate approach, and put it under a new focus. She was visionary with that movement and turned her portal into a regular destination for insiders and fans. Especially with The Top Shelf section, a voyeuristic look at other people’s bathrooms from which Weiss photographed corners and collected tricks. He popularized those snapshots with Diptyque’s glass candle jars filled with cotton pads, Aesop’s brown bottle of Resurrection hand soap, or Biologique Recherche’s P50 lotion bottles. His followers were not only readers, but beauty fans, buyers willing to discuss the pros and cons of each product in the comments. Everything was close and felt real. Read Into the Gloss It was like being invited to a party at the home of very wonderful women. In 2016, 1.3 million visitors attended each month. The audience was hooked and Weiss knew how to create around his content what is today the Holy Grail of digital marketing: a loyal community. But he didn’t stop there, he also used all that information from his readers as invaluable field work on the tastes of his audience. Data on which he launched Glossier four years later. “She has a very good intuition for knowing what will be next,” says Meltzer, “and she is also very good at asking for things, something that people are not usually good at, especially women.”

With its launch, Glossier changed the beauty industry and five years later (thanks in part to Weiss’s gift for asking for successive rounds of financing) the company became a unicorn, valued at more than $1 billion. . “They had a community in Into the Gloss who loved reading her articles, commenting on them and sharing them. And that’s what they did with the Glossier products when they came out, because they looked great on social media, with that pink and that packaging. “They managed to make them look aspirational, despite not being expensive.” They did not introduce the idea of ​​natural makeup, but they did break with the prevailing produced aesthetic. “The type of products they offered were fresh in that context. They didn’t even have brushes because you could apply them with your hands, which is how many women want to do their makeup: with something easy to use that will help them look good and get on with their lives.”

Glossier’s influence exceeded the world of beauty and Weiss became an emblem of the generation girlboss, young and media women who ran successful companies: Sophia Amoruso (Nasty Gal), Leandra Medine (Man Repeller) or Yael Aflalo (Reformation). But in 2023 they have all taken a step back and resigned. Unlike her colleagues, Weiss was not canceled, but her defense of corporatist feminism or her millennial rose soon became obsolete and in 2022 she left the position of CEO of the company. “She was at the center of many of the era-defining issues: racial reckoning, the labor movement, pandemic shutdowns, supply chain issues, and the fall from grace of female founders,” Meltzer writes. It also points out how much more was demanded of this generation of businesswomen than any other techbro from Silicon Valley. They (evidently) did not use feminism as a sales pitch. Because surely one of the problems of the generation girlboss It was that they used a movement to grow, but without having any interest in applying its principles.

Voices arose pointing out that those jobs for which a casting had to be done were not so wonderful and the pandemic was lethal for the company’s accounts, which had to close its stores (although it kept the employees’ jobs for several months). Weiss stepped aside so that Glossier could be reborn and the brand today seeks a second youth among generation Z who discover it on TikTok. After nine years of adventures, a few months ago the brand gave up selling exclusively on its channels, reopened stores and landed in 600 Sephora points of sale in the United States and Canada. A few weeks ago it was opened to the world and can now be purchased (for now on-line) in 180 countries, among them Spain. “We still have to understand if the company has the potential to last,” says Meltzer, “At Glossier they like to say that they are nine years old and that they will be a century-old brand like Estée Lauder and things like that. But that remains to be seen. It remains to be seen if these new generations will fall so in love with the products in a much more saturated market than a decade ago. Today there are many beautiful cosmetic brands, there is a lot of competition.” Because Glossier popularized a very specific aesthetic, with such success that today its main problem is being able to differentiate itself from it.