In the lobby of a luxury hotel in Singapore, delegates in military uniforms, suits and costumes stand in small groups and talk shop on security and geopolitical issues. But the important talks are being held behind closed doors at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security conference. Defense ministers, chiefs of staff and government advisers put their heads together there.

Some meetings are so confidential that even the meeting itself is kept secret. A media report during the conference held a week ago confirmed that dozens of secret service agents also regularly consulted at the same time.

The Shangri-La Dialogue serves as an exchange between powerful decision-makers, but also as a barometer for the pressures that the region is under at any given time. This time the prospects appear particularly bleak. Tensions between the US and China are the topic that dominates the talks of the more than 500 delegates.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the danger of a war in the Indo-Pacific region appears greater than before. A US-China conflict could be triggered by a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, as well as a thoughtless maneuver or an accident in one of the disputed Asian seas.







The conflict between the two powers becomes so evident as the conference progresses that concerns grow rather than diminish. The Chinese had previously rejected a meeting between their defense minister and his American counterpart on the fringes of the security dialogue. In the conference room, the ministers accuse the other country of “harassment” and “coercion”. The Indo-Pacific is the “epicenter” of a global competition, states EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Europe and Asia must work together to ensure that no military conflict breaks out.

The largest German delegation to date

Europeans are strongly represented at the conference, with at least a handful of prime ministers and defense ministers attending. The largest German delegation to date is also present in Singapore. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his State Secretary Nils Hilmer flew to the tropics, as did the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Carsten Breuer, and the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner. “Almost too many,” was the half-serious comment from organizational circles, says a diplomat.

At least the Germans have refrained from marking their seats with stickers showing their national flag, as the Chinese delegation does the morning the US Secretary of Defense gives his speech. The Chinese occupied the chairs “as if they were rocks in the South China Sea,” scoffed one participant. In a speech to the forum, the German Defense Minister explains why Germany’s interest in the region is suddenly so great: “It is very clear that the Asia-Pacific countries are shaping the 21st century,” says Pistorius. Asia drives the global economy. An armed conflict would have consequences for the whole world.



Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on June 3 during the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s primary security conference

Image: Reuters



Germany’s efforts to be more present in the region have been received “extremely positively”, according to the German side. In truth, however, there are also critical voices. Based on past experience, you ask whether German and European engagement will only remain selective. For many years, the accusation was that Germans and other Europeans would like to vacation in Phuket or Bali, but were otherwise not interested in developments in Asia. The exchange was limited to trade.