Nursing staff are missing in old Germany. In young Brazil there are so many that not everyone can find work. Germany now wants to advertise even more for them.

AOn Tuesday, Hubertus Heil and Annalena Baerbock are standing in the basement of a hospital in São Paulo and listening to how popular Germany is with prospective nursing professionals. At least for those who are talking to them that evening. For example, Joana tells how much she is looking forward to going to Germany. It’s a great opportunity, says the young woman who is being trained at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital. She will take care of her patients with a lot of love.

That flatters German ears. Because there is a shortage of skilled workers in this country. 1.7 million positions are vacant. The nursing sector is particularly affected as the population is aging and fewer and fewer young people are training to become nursing professionals. In other countries the situation is reversed. Around ten years ago, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) therefore started pilot projects to recruit nursing staff abroad. A total of 7,800 nurses came to Germany. The BA has also been cooperating with Brazil since 2018.