On Monday, Germany wants to discuss a joint response to the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalny with the other EU states. The federal government had previously obtained support from France to avoid the impression that this was just a problem between Germany and Russia.

Berlin and Paris are now jointly proposing sanctions against people who can be held responsible for the poison attack on Navalny. One thing is already clear, however: the Navalny case did not turn out to be a turning point in German relations with Russia.

It had looked like that just a few weeks ago. Never before has the Chancellor sent such a clear message to Moscow as after the attack on Navalny. This topic was so important to Angela Merkel that she herself appeared in front of the cameras at the beginning of September. She later visited Navalny at the Charité in Berlin, where he was treated – an unusual step that must have been recorded very precisely in Moscow.

In recent years there have been several reasons to fundamentally rethink relations with Moscow: from Russian support for the Syrian war criminal Assad to the war in Ukraine to the hacker attack on the Bundestag and a contract killing apparently organized by the Russian state in the middle Berlin.

After Moscow intervened in Ukraine, the EU imposed sanctions on Russia. Merkel ensured that these punitive measures could only be lifted once the Minsk peace agreements for Ukraine were implemented.

Merkel’s crucial mistake

But at the same time, the Chancellor made her worst foreign policy mistake: only one year after the annexation of Crimea, the contracts for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were signed, and the German government did not want to see it as anything more than a perfectly normal economic project. Objections from Eastern European countries were ignored, as was previous experience with Putin’s Russia.

After the Russian hacker attack on Parliament in 2015, the German government pretended for a long time that nothing had happened that could permanently shake relations with Moscow. The reactions to the murder of a Georgian in the Kleiner Tiergarten were also far too hesitant. Even when the Federal Public Prosecutor blamed Russian authorities for the act, Merkel refrained from giving a clear answer. The federal government wants to wait for the verdict and is playing for time.

Despite the clear words of the Chancellor in the Navalny case, there is nothing to suggest that the German government will fundamentally change its Russia policy. Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas never seriously considered stopping Nord Stream 2.

The sanctions list has been extended since 2014

The new proposal from Berlin and Paris to impose sanctions on a small number of people does not go far enough. Since 2014, the EU has done nothing but add more names to the sanctions list. After the Russian cyber attack on the Bundestag, a young man who was involved will soon no longer be allowed to travel to the EU. This is not a deterrent to those in Moscow who commission such attacks.

What would be necessary, however, would be a substantial change in sanctions policy: The EU would have to freeze the assets of people from Putin’s small power elite and impose entry bans.

Because the Putin system has been functioning for years in such a way that a small group that secures power for the president enriches itself to an unimaginable extent. They like to keep their assets safe in western countries. But the German government still does not want to take such a step in its Russia policy. The clear words of the Chancellor will probably not be followed by deeds.