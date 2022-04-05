It sounds like science fiction: geographic profiling† Using geographic data – such as escape routes or the crime scene – to determine where a serial killer, serial rapist or pyromaniac is hiding. Yet Bert Adriaens, geographical profiler, can effortlessly cite dozens of examples where it worked. The Westland tire pick, the pyromaniac of ‘t Zandt; every simple question reminds him of a case he was involved in.

Despite the extensive business history, the police’s ‘Geographical Investigation Advisory Team’ has only three members. Bert Adriaens, who started in 2003, and Jan Winter and Cor Rademakers, who were trained by Adriaens and joined in 2018. Adriaens would like to expand: “It is necessary.”

Before geographical offender profiling existed as a separate investigative discipline, the spatial environment was already important in criminal investigations. Pins on maps were connected with a red thread, search areas were marked with circles. Criminologists developed the crime pattern theory: The scene of a crime is not arbitrarily chosen but carefully chosen.

Also, the distance decay Discovered: The further a serial offender is from home, the less known the environment and the less likely he or she is to commit a crime. A perpetrator does not commit his crimes too close to home, for fear of being recognized.

Calculate residence

Geographical offender profiling gained momentum in the 1990s. Canadian criminologist Kim Rossmo developed a way to distance decay expressed as an algorithm. Crime scenes can be entered in a formula to calculate the most likely place of residence or residence of a criminal.

Rossmo tested his formula on files of known serial killers. The technique was found to be 77 percent effective. He recorded his formula in the computer program Rigel. That divides a map into a grid of two hundred by two hundred points and calculates from each point how big the chance is that a criminal lives there. Geographic profiling as a research technique was born.

Detection with a map How does it work?

Red marks the suspected whereabouts of a serial killer, on this heatmap. Detectives enter the crime scenes of a serial killer, serial rapist, or pyromaniac into detective software Rigel. Based on an algorithm, the program calculates where the perpetrator probably resides. The result: a card like this one. This reduces the search area and increases the chance of arrest. This card is an example, and does not belong to an actual case.

“Some people think that we only enter data into the computer,” says Adriaens. But that’s not right. „The principle is rubbish in, rubbish out† If the data you enter is incorrect, Rigel is of no use to you. We first visit the crime scene. And I want to know more than what happened inside the barrier tape. Does the unsub show local knowledge? Which direction did he go? Why did he choose this exact spot for a rape? Can I link the crime to another crime?”

Then they check whether the software confirms the analysis, says Adriaens. “95 percent of the work is at the front. The software just confirms or refutes, and makes it visual.”

In addition: a geoprofile is an investigation technique, never hard evidence. “We locate where a perpetrator may be, so that other police techniques can be better used, such as telecom data, license plate cameras, patrols.”

flying chicken

When Adriaens started, geoprofiling was still relatively unknown within the Dutch police. Nowadays Adriaens, Winter and Rademakers are involved in more and more cases. Adriaens: “People who have worked with us always come back.”

Although two of the three geographic profilers fall under the criminal investigation service in Limburg – the third falls under the National Unit – they work like a flying bird within the police. They are asked for business or offer themselves. Word of mouth leads to more demand.

Geographic profiling was first only used for serial crimes, but now also for simple cases, such as missing persons. The algorithm is not used here, there is not enough data for that, but it comes down to experience and geographical knowledge. Jan Winter tells about a murder case, in which the police knew through camera images in which environment the body was probably left. They also knew that the unsub had bought cement. On that basis, the ‘geoteam’ had to point out “asap” where the body was probably dumped. It had been thrown off a bridge, they decided. That is risky, but the perpetrator probably chooses the easiest way. That same day, the body was found by sonar boat in a cement-filled suitcase.

Such a ‘quick blow’ – in which geographical investigation advice is requested in the short term – is becoming increasingly common, says Adriaens. “Also with cold cases we are asked more. In the Nicky Verstappen case, they asked us what the best area would be to take DNA.”

culture shift

“We can do a lot more with geo,” says Adriaens. “With more geographic profilers we can assist sooner. And with an analyst course, we can train people to ask the right geographical questions in less complex cases.”

It is not yet certain whether there will be an expansion, “but it is the ambition”, says Danny Frijters, sector head of the criminal investigation service in Limburg. This also requires a culture shift, he says. Traditionally, cases have been led by tactical detectives – who arrive at the crime scene, gather evidence, conduct wiretaps and determine which specialists are needed. „Like Vledder and De Kock from the TV series Baantjer”, explains Frijters. That has to change, he thinks. “Specialists should be involved earlier in business. This way we know from the start which investigative techniques are needed, and cases are solved more efficiently.” The geoprofilers must play a role in this.

The question is: is expanding the georesearch advisory team wise? Is that the best use of a limited budget? The police have been struggling with shortages for years: in personnel (about 1,400 full-time jobs) and money†

Jasper J. van der Kemp, a criminologist who wrote his dissertation on refining geographic offender profiling, seems to be “very sensible. Geographic profiling is pre-eminently an investigation technique with which other resources can be used more efficiently. It can also be used to identify serial offenders earlier. The criminal investigation department sometimes wrongly sees things as singular, which means that resources are wasted.”

Van der Kemp is moderately positive about the culture change. “If specialists have to be involved sooner, more officers must be aware of all the different expertise within the police, and know which cases require them. That almost requires a change of the entire police organization.”

case The quest for the ‘scavenger hunt’

In 2016, a report was received by the vice squad. A man had asked playing children to help him set up a treasure hunt. Clues and arrows led to the end point: a spot in the bushes, hidden from passers-by. There the man lit a tea light. He asked the boys to pee out the fire, secretly he filmed it. It’s a remarkable way of working – unusual for a first offense. It was suspected that the man did this more often. And indeed, two more similar cases were found in the national sex database. A signal went to the vice squad: we have a serial offender with minors. Thus began a four-year hunt for ‘the treasure hunt man’. Jan Winter stands in front of a screen with a map of the Netherlands† Winter presses a remote and pin buttons appear on the map, each marking a crime scene. This was the situation in 2018: twenty offenses committed by the scavenger. And this was the PowerPoint with which Winter and Adriaens put the detectives on the track to the perpetrator. “The perpetrator traveled enormous distances to evade the police,” says Winter. “From Den Bosch to Groningen”. Everything on the bike. An area of ​​35,000 square kilometers. Winter: “And yet we saw patterns.” “In the east of the country he shows a distribution, and shows knowledge of the area. While in other parts of the country you see him committing crimes along roads. That was our first clue that he was in the east. He knows that area better.” The second clue: “After a crime elsewhere in the country, the next crime was always in the east. And the third: “He commits his crimes on two days: Wednesday afternoon and Saturday – days when many children play outside. On Wednesday he traveled less far away. A signal that he has a job, in the east, or some other reason that he has less time those days.” Winter and Adriaens made a geographical profile. A triangle appears on the screen between Arnhem, Doetinchem and Zutphen. “Still a large area,” says Winter. “But small enough to make a recommendation. We recommended examining the cell tower records. The perpetrator traveled with a mobile phone to make videos. So: analyze who within this triangle, on the days of the offenses, traveled to the areas where the offenses were committed.” That’s thousands of data to dig through. A match was found in 2020. Based on this, the suspect was further investigated, and he was arrested that same year. He confessed to having committed more than a hundred crimes, all recorded in a diary. Most were unknown to the police, and with a few he went beyond filming. Winter: “If it hadn’t been for that recommendation, it would probably have gone ahead.”