Since the dawn of the first civilizations, humanity has consumed alcohol, in the form of different drinks, whether in celebrations or religious ceremonies or in moments of leisure and relaxation.

This is explained, in part, by the effects that its intake causes, such as decreased anxiety, relaxation, increased self-esteem and sociability.

But exaggerated consumption reveals the other side of ethanol, as it causes drowsiness, sedation, memory failures, slowness of speech and movements and, in extreme cases, coma and even death – not to mention the hangover the next day.

Scientists are now beginning to explore the many biological and psychological mechanisms that may influence our experience of a hangover.

Some research suggests that people with a variation of the ALDH2 gene report having more severe hangovers. When we consume alcohol, it is broken down by the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase. [ADH] in acetaldehyde – an important protein for the onset of hangover symptoms. However, the ALDH2 gene variant limits the breakdown of acetaldehyde, leading to greater accumulation of the protein – hence more hangover symptoms.

Age and gender can also influence how a hangover is experienced. A recent online survey of 761 Dutch drinkers found that hangover severity decreases with age, even when adjusted for the amount of alcohol consumed.

Interestingly, the authors also reported differences in hangover severity between men and women. These sex differences were greater in younger drinkers, with young men (aged 18 to 25) tending to report more severe hangovers compared to young female drinkers. However, it is currently unknown why these differences exist.

Certain psychological traits can be linked to how a hangover is experienced — including anxiety, depression, stress levels and even personality.

Previously, research suggested that neuroticism, a broad personality trait that tends to make people view the world in a negative light, may predict the severity of a hangover. However, this idea was recently challenged by another study that found no link between hangovers and personality.

This is somewhat surprising, given that extroversion (a personality trait usually characterized by being sociable and outgoing) is positively associated with binge drinking behaviors in college students – although it doesn’t seem to be linked to worse hangovers. This is despite evidence that heavy drinking more often is linked to more severe hangover experiences.

Anxiety, depression and stress are also linked to more severe hangovers. Each of these moods is associated with a “negative bias” – a tendency to interpret the world more negatively.

Our findings show that hangovers also tend to make people interpret the world more negatively. As a result, hangovers can exacerbate this negative bias, causing some people to feel worse than others.

It is possible that the way we deal with adverse situations may be behind the variation in hangover experiences. Pain catastrophizing refers to the degree to which a person emphasizes the negative experience of that sensation.

Research shows that people with high pain catastrophizing scores report more severe hangovers – suggesting they are focusing on their negative symptoms and possibly amplifying them. Other studies have also shown that people who tend to deal with their problems by ignoring or denying them tend to have worse hangovers.

Emotion regulation is another important psychological mechanism that helps us deal with difficult situations by effectively managing and responding to emotional experiences.

Interestingly, although people who are hungover report feeling that it’s more difficult to regulate their emotions, this may not be the case – with research showing that participants are just as capable of controlling their emotional response compared to those who weren’t hungover.

This could mean that people choose easier (but less effective) regulatory strategies during a hangover – such as avoiding feelings of guilt or shame. But that is yet to be determined.

While researchers may have identified some natural compounds that may alleviate general hangover symptoms, more research is still needed to determine whether they should be recommended for treatment. In the meantime, it’s up to you to determine the best strategy for relieving your hangover.

But one study suggests that a strategy commonly used by students to deal with suffering from a hangover — “suffering” together and relating to their experiences — may be useful in helping to alleviate at least some of the negative emotional effects of a hangover.

Taking care of your own general well-being, finding better strategies to reduce stress levels, and adopting better coping mechanisms can also help you deal with the negative consequences of a hangover.

Although, of course, if you really want to avoid a hangover, you can always choose non-alcoholic alternatives.