Ute Schaich took a look at the role that gender plays in crèches. In an interview, she talks about little princesses, boys who shy away from cuddling and the fear of encroaching gender activists.

Ute Schaich studied educational sciences in Regensburg and Frankfurt. She trained as a group therapist and opened a practice as a supervisor. In 2011 she received her doctorate from the University of Marburg. Since 2016 she has been a professor of early childhood education at the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences.

Ms. Schaich, you dealt with the issue of “gender in crèches”. You might think: now the gender activists are already targeting the little ones. Why did you choose this research field?

I would like to counter this way of thinking that it is not about activism but about scientific progress. In ethnographic research on gender issues, children in their first three years of life have so far received little attention. This may be due to the fact that gender-related behavior does not seem to be so clearly recognizable in this age group. However, it can be assumed that even in this phase, gender-related ideas from parents and professionals have an effect on the children and that rooms and materials in crèches have a certain effect.