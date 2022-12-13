The geomagnetic storms are disturbances of the magnetic field of the Landwhich are produced by the sudden increase in particles emitted during solar flares, which reach the Earth’s magnosphere.

The geomagnetic storms are of a global nature, however produce at different frequenciesthese being greater when the latitude is higher.

These types of events can only be detected by Geomagnetic Observatories, as disturbances that affect the components of the Earth’s magnetic field and that last for hours or days until calm returns.

According to National Geographic Institute of Spainto quantify the size of the geomagnetic storms geomagnetic indices are used. Of these, the most widely used are the Dst index, which indicates magnetic activity from a network of four geomagnetic observatories located near the magnetic equator, and the tri-hour indices, which indicate geomagnetic activity at three-hour intervals.

Of them the most used is K-index which is a quasi-logarithmic type geomagnetic index that indicates the disturbance of the geomagnetic field at the local level, where the daily variation curve of a calm day is analyzed by the geomagnetic observatory in which it is measured, during intervals of three hours

The K indices of geomagnetic storms, They consider levels from 0 to 9 with the following terms; inactive geomagnetic field, very calm geomagnetic field, calm geomagnetic field, restless geomagnetic field, active geomagnetic field. So on until the event is considered a solar storm of less and severe intensity.