The government has become strict about the sweets sold in the market. Now the sweet shopkeeper will have to give a time limit for its use. For how long it will be used properly, consumers will have to give information about its deadline. Food regulator FSSAI has mandated this from 1 October 2020.FASSAI has made it mandatory for customers selling food items to display the deadline on open sweets starting October 1 as part of the food safety set.

In a letter to the Food Security Commissioner of all states and union territories, FASSAI said that in order to maintain the quality of food items, it has been decided that in the case of open sweets with trays holding sweets at outlets for sale, 1 The product’s ‘Best Before Date’ should be written by October 2020. Shopkeepers can also write the date the dessert was made.