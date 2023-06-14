It is about saving flowers, bees and good soil, but the discussion about the European law for nature restoration is so poisoned that it is almost impossible to save. Opponents are afraid of succumbing to the ‘Brussels rules’, while proponents continue to point out the need to do something. What exactly is going on around Frans Timmermans’ last big green law? Seven questions about European law on nature restoration are answered.

