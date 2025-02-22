How Franco used cinema to propaganda from the colonies

Culture is always there as a reflection of society, as a testimony of what makes us human and what surrounds us. As long as time passes and for many years that separate us from the past, there will always be works that bring us closer to a moment that was once present. Cinema, like any artistic work, has that ability. It is a wonderful relic that allows you to travel to a distant time. But when that trip becomes possible thanks to survival to the passing of the decades, its route becomes even more valuable.

Robert Guédiguian: “Colonialism brings torture, discrimination and economic aberrations”

For years, the Spanish film library has been preserving and analyzing films that reveal how Spain has used cinema to make colonial politics. These images, which had remained hidden in cans that had never been open before, are now seen with “a critical and contextualized look of the processes of domination that have triggered a model of society with many migratory issues.” This is stated by Miguel Fernández, head of the investigation The institutional documentary and colonial amateur cinema: analysis and usesproject funded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation that seeks to show a mostly unknown reality.

In fact, rather than developing a mere archive of audiovisual documents, which is being discovered in this research is an important visual testimony of Spanish colonialism, with images that cover “from the arrival of soldiers in 1921 until the decolonization of the Sahara in 1975” . These are dozens of news, propaganda short films and documentary recordings that not only portray the Spanish presence in Morocco and Equatorial Guinea, but also reveal the way in which the Franco regime built a narrative to justify its dominance over these territories.





Fernández explains that the idea is born from an “immediate verification” that “Spanish society knows very little about colonial history.” “I am from 76 and my generation never studied it at school. I think it even still does not study, ”says the project manager at eldiario.es. “There is not enough awareness in Spain that the country had colonies until practically the 70s,” he adds. Although the issue has been studied by historians or anthropologists, in the field of cinema it has barely disclosed over the Spanish colonies, which encouraged Fernández to “try to solve this.”

To achieve this, it began to locate and organize these films within the bottom of the Filmoteca. “We find many cans, a lot of them without opening, dating the oldest in 1921,” he explains. But finding the exact date of each tape has been very complicated, because although many of them had the year of container origin, there are cases in which it is still discussed to which time attribute their recording. “We have based on the files that are in files for those films that had traveled when passing through rooms or that had to go through censorship or some type of control to ask for filming permission,” says the researcher. However, there are other cases that, being documentaries and not fiction films, did not think of a cinemas premiere and it is more difficult to find its origin.

Portrait of a distorted reality

The most relevant is not only what these films show, but the context in which they were created. “Reality is completely altered. They are materials captured to be taught in Spain with a very clear bias, ”says Fernández. “Many of these films are based on a voice on OFF that leaves very little space for imagination. They tell you what you have to think, ”he adds. One of those tapes is Imperial inheritance (1951), in which it is intended to extol the economic and evangelical development of the empire, from the Catholic Monarchs to Franco, in an attempt to demonstrate a strong country that was not so much in the background.

This cinema starts from a Spanish identity statement, as observed in the titles of Hermic Films, a film producer founded in 1940 by Manuel Fernández Sanjuán that has hundreds of short films, in which “there is an intention to say: ‘We are the Nation that has come here to free these people from their ignorance, their poverty, their primitivism. ” Among them, The great harvest (1946), which Miguel Fernández describes as “illustrative” and “almost didactic.” The short begins with a missionary drawing the map of Spain on a Guinean beach, narrating the colonial control model and illustrating from the first scene how Spain was exalted over the dominated territory.





The head of the investigation comments that “they are films where in many cases there is an institutional financial support”, where the General Directorate of Morocco and Colonies helped some of those titles be surrounded that were later “used as propaganda.” “The echoes of colonialism are not just a very deep part of the problems of racism, xenophobia and brutal domination that exist or have existed over a good part of the countries of the African continent, they are unresolved stories,” says the head of the investigation. “The relationship with Equatorial Guinea today is very complex, which remains a dictatorship. Not to mention Morocco and Sahara. They are things that are news every day, and this is part of that story and the process, ”says Fernández.

That is why the content of the tapes has resulted in the study of the use of cinema for propaganda purposes. “As so many times since its origins, there is a colonizing impulse that is written and described,” Fernández tells this newspaper. “From the Lumière, who send the camera operators to Egypt to capture exotist images and use them with some type of ethnographic or anthropological end, to the explorers of the nineteenth century, there is this idea of ​​controlling, fascinating and dominating,” he says.





However, the project does not stop in the recovery and study of these materials. The initiative also seeks to spread these images and observe them critically in the present, taking them beyond academic spaces so that they can be analyzed from a contemporary perspective. To do this, public projections, creation or trace workshops with artists, and cycles at African film festivals have been organized, with the objective that these historical documents are with new audiences, including those in the countries where they were filmed.

One of these activities will be carried out next to the Carlos III University Orchestra in Madrid this Saturday, February 22 at the Leganés Auditorium. It consists of a concert that will begin at 7:00 p.m. and that will be accompanied by a series of remucha projections by filmmakers Pedro Mba, Beatriz Mbula, and Helena Girón and Samuel Delgado from the materials found. The activity will be free and intends to be “a historical reparation exercise through the recovery of compositions and the resignification of images that were generated in a context of exploitation and injustice.”

Richard Linklater: “The art that offends me are the shit films that studies do trying to please everyone”



“The purpose that underlies the project is that it does not stay in the film library so that the university students study it, but that it has a tour, that it has a dissemination, that you can talk about these issues and that there is also a dialogue with the populations of the territories themselves where the films were recorded, ”says Miguel Fernández. The head of the investigation indicates that, “for both good and bad”, these tapes are “heritage” and “part of the history of Spain”, which makes it interesting that there may be spaces to discuss them.