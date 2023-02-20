The FIGC provides a mandatory one with a ceiling of 350,000 euros. But Cheddira renewed it only in extremis and was able to play in Qatar

From injuries, probably the most logical area, up to the bonuses included in the players’ contracts. It is the evolution of the concept of insurance, linked to football in the first place and which can also have variations in other disciplines.

It is easy to imagine how an established athlete, during his career, has some professional concerns relating to physical conditions and health in general, since a serious problem can prematurely force him to abandon competitive activity. For this reason, many decide to take out optional policies that protect them more than the guarantees proposed by the FIGC, which provides a mandatory one with a ceiling of 350,000 euros. A reduced figure, compared to the hiring of a high-level player who may risk having to retire prematurely following an unfavorable event. And there are those who at a certain point cannot do without this type of guarantee: this is the case of Walid Cheddira, who only took the field with Morocco after the group stage of the World Cup thanks to a last-minute solution. when his accident policy had expired a few days earlier. See also This time it's official: Aston Villa has exonerated Gerrard. Fatal 3-0 with Fulham

NOVELTY — The new frontier, however, is increasingly oriented towards the transfer market. A phenomenon that already had a very strong connection with the insurance sector, as explained by Marco Masini, active in the sector with over two hundred players in his registers, including Donnarumma, Icardi, Insigne and Calabria. “The work moves very parallel to similar dynamics, often a foreign player who arrives in Italy requires specific assistance just as Italians abroad feel safer” he noted. However, the real innovation concerns bonuses, which are often important – if not decisive – factors included in the contracts stipulated between clubs and members. Variables that depend directly on the performance of the individual and the goals achieved by the team, but this may soon no longer be the case. In the not too distant future, specific policies will allow players to be guaranteed a part of those bonuses, so as to reduce the random component. And it is no coincidence, therefore, that many attorneys choose to enter into agreements to also provide this type of service in the assistance offered to their clients. See also Sports programming on TV for this Monday, November 21

