Finance used to be a means to an end, not an end in itself. From food and housing to family vacations, everything in our daily lives must be paid for in one way or another. If we don’t have cash available, we go to a lender to obtain a line of credit.

Companies do the same. They routinely finance their operations by borrowing or issuing shares of stock to different investors, who will give them their trust and money with the expectation of future returns. By bringing together these counterparties, capital markets play a crucial role in the economy. So far, so good.

However, finance is no longer just an intermediary that channels money from savers to borrowers. Their functions are no longer limited to putting money in the hands of people who will commit to repaying the principal, plus interest, in the future. Instead, finance is now in the driver’s seat, setting the agenda for others, including governments.

There are two big problems with this: finance is dumb and dangerous. They are stupid because they can only read numbers, they are incapable of understanding, much less evaluating, difficult social problems or complex business or engineering strategies. And they are dangerous because the people who run financial institutions believe they are smarter than they are, leading them to assume that they should be steering the ship.

If you only look at the price tags, ruling the world seems easy. Everything becomes comparable and you only need to buy low and sell high to make a profit. Unless you are one of the few moral investors who wants to feel good about where you choose to spend your money, the nature of what you are buying or selling matters little. The pricing mechanism dispenses with the need to understand the real-world qualities, negative attributes, or possible side effects of an asset.

In fact, the less investors know or care about these issues, the more liquid the market will be. Therefore, assets that have been around for a long time—such as stocks of oil and gas companies—are more attractive than newer ones. Asset prices that lack an established track record are less reliable, regardless of the benefits they may offer.

In this way, finance dispenses with the need for debate. If everyone can see what the price is, there will be nothing left to discuss. If you think an asset is overvalued, you can sell it for less. Markets do not need political deliberation; They do things here and now by allocating and reallocating resources to the highest bidder.

But this tendency to substitute pricing for problem solving is not limited to market players. Many governments—whether voluntarily or involuntarily—have adopted the same approach, if only to meet the conditions demanded by their creditors. As a result, in the United States, the Congressional Budget Office must price the costs and benefits of legislation, and courts have sometimes struck down actions by lobbying agencies that did not include such analysis. For example, the designation of insurance company MetLife as a systemically important financial institution was successfully challenged on these grounds.

However, reducing everything to a number also has a cost. It requires us to pretend that price differences between goods and services are the only thing that matters, even though we all know that is not the case. It leads us to group or equate factories and goods with nature, health, happiness, climate and life itself. And it simply pushes us to ignore issues that cannot be put a price on, such as those related to justice.

We can thank this reductionist worldview for “solutions” such as the use of securitization to support home ownership, a private pension system to develop or deepen financial markets, and green assets to address climate change. Create an asset with a price and investors will flock to it, especially when they can rely on implicit government guarantees against potential losses (as is often the case).

But now consider the results. We had a mortgage market that fostered a construction boom and rising housing prices, but it failed to resolve the real estate crisis; a pension system that constantly needs secure assets to meet future obligations, even if that means continuing to invest in oil and gas; and decades of delays in changing the way energy is sourced, produced and distributed, because green assets simply cannot do those things. Having put our faith in the “magic of the market”, we have a bloated and fragile financial system that constantly needs intervention from central banks, lest it implode and take the economy with it.

None of this makes much sense. After all, prices are poor guides to the future, which is inherently unknown and unknowable, even more so when there is compelling evidence that it will deviate substantially from the past. In the 1930s, John Maynard Keynes objected that it was impossible to know if and when another world war would break out, or what the inflation rate would be in the 1960s. In 2023, we do not know how quickly climate change will accelerate, where the next wildfires will occur or which parts of the world will experience devastating droughts or floods.

Because these scenarios are uncertain, there is no way for markets to accurately value them. Still, unless we ignore the scientific evidence, we know one thing for sure: more climate-related devastation is coming, and we can’t imagine the additional social and political effects it could bring.

Worse yet, with finances in the driver’s seat, we have come to accept that the most obvious solution—reducing emissions immediately—is too “expensive.” That is why more and more companies and governments are failing to meet their commitments to reduce emissions, diluting previously established objectives or delaying policies to implement them.

Finance has taken such deep root that we seem to have turned our backs on politics. By blindly relying on prices, we have deprived ourselves of the skills to build consensus and develop effective strategies that avoid imposing the highest costs on people whose lives are not “priced in.” No one benefits more from this calamity than finance. But those returns cannot last indefinitely.

Katharina Pistor is a professor of Comparative Law at Columbia Law School, and is the author of the book ‘The Code of Capital: How the Law Creates Wealth and Inequality’ (Princeton University Press, 2019).

