How Filippo Turetta’s 9 long hours in front of the prosecutor went: here’s what happened

On Friday 1 December the prosecutor questioned Filippo Turetta and it is precisely on this occasion that the 22-year-old decided to speak. He wanted to explain what happened, but he also said many I don’t remember about what he would have done to Giulia Cecchettin

In those same hours in the institute of forensic medicine of Padua, the medical examiner, together with consultants from both parties, performed an autopsy on the girl’s body.

Filippo Turetta, on the occasion of the first meeting with the investigating judge, chose to give some spontaneous statementsbut chose to make use of the right to do not answer. Which he didn’t do in the second interrogation.

This conversation went on for 9 long hours. The Venice prosecutor who is dealing with the case asked the boy for information on all the tests that they have collected in recent days. Like for example the Scotch tape that he would use to tie up his ex.

Filippo did several things in these 9 hours pauses, he had a dull look, he even cried. From what he reports The messenger moreover, he never got up from his chair, did not ask to eat and drank only water.

He gave some concrete answers on some things, for others there are still inconsistencies to be clarified. On other occasions you have said that he doesn’t remember what he did.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin, committed by Filippo Turetta

On the evening of November 11, the two went out together to go to the shopping center, al culmination of an argument However, the boy ended his life. Subsequently he abandoned the girl’s body in the wooded area near the Barcis lake.

After an escape that lasted about 7 days, German police officers found Philip stopped on the highway near Leipzig. He was on the emergency lane because he was left without one gas.

After several days of arrest in Germany, was extradited to Italy. Now he is in the prison of Verona.