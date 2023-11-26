How Filippo Turetta spent his first night in prison and his request to the officers: his lawyer renounced the warrant

After the extradition from Germany, which took place late yesterday morning, Saturday 25 November, Filippo Turetta he spent the first night in the Montorio prison in Verona. He is in the infirmary, as per practice, waiting to be transferred to a cell with another inmate.

The boy, who is only 22 years old, according to the director of the facility, has appeared Calm. However, from a practice check, it emerged that it could be done extreme gestures on himself.

For this reason they classified him as a prisoner “with great surveillance”. In the meantime they have ruled out the possibility that he will have to go into isolation, but very soon he will be transferred to one cellwith another person.

From what some media say, the first request of the 22-year-old accused of Giulia Cecchettin’s crime is precisely to be able to see his parents. He allegedly told the officers: “When can I see my parents?”

Yesterday, he had a first interview with his lawyer, who said he is calm, but disoriented. On Tuesday he is scheduled for a preliminary interrogation, with the Magistrate Benedetta Vitolo. The boy will also be able to make use of the faculty of do not answer to the questions.

The renunciation of the mandate of Filippo Turetta’s lawyer

Emanuele Compagno, ever since the story began, with the simple disappearance of the two boys, he has assisted the boy and his parents. However, after Filippo’s return to Italy, he chose to renounce to his mandate.

In reality, the boy had nominated both him and the other lawyer as his own trusted lawyers, but Compagno chose to give up. In a note he stated: