“The only one who can put an end to inflation is me,” said Javier Milei, the Argentine presidential candidate who won Sunday’s primary elections.

“In what way?, dollarizing the economy,” says the Economist who qualifies as a libertarian and who, at the head of La Libertad Avanza, leads the presidential race with more than 30% of the votes obtained in the primaries.

This result leaves Milei as the favorite for the general elections on October 22, ahead of Mauricio Macri’s former Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, and the current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa.

One of Milei’s main campaign promises is to dollarize the economy to abandon the devalued Argentine peso, demolish the Central Bank and pass a “chainsaw” through state spending.

“When I talk about burning the Central Bank, it is not a metaphor, I want to blow it up, but this is literal. In other words, make it implode and leave all the rubble behind,” said Milei, whose plan is for the country to stop printing banknotes and for all transactions to be made in dollars.

These measures, he assures, would end the hardships of a large part of Argentines who must deal with year-on-year inflation of 115% and poverty of almost 40%.

What does Milei propose?

A supporter of politicians like Donald Trump or Jair Bolsonaro, Milei assures that it is technically feasible to dollarize the Argentine economy.

For this, he announced that together with his advisors he is “beginning to discuss the format of the bill to send to Congress to dollarize” in case he becomes president.

Originally, his proposal was to dollarize within two and a half years, but later he opened up to the idea of ​​implementing the plan in the shortest possible time.

However, To dollarize you have to have dollars, and that is precisely what Argentina does not have, given that the reserves have decreased drastically and the currency in dollars is limited.

Faced with this, Milei assures that she has already found the solution.

“We were advancing in negotiations and we have already obtained the dollars to dollarize the economy at the value of the market dollar. We continue to work to solve a big problem in Argentina, which is inflation, ”Milei wrote on her X social network account (formerly Twitter), without explaining how she would have obtained the funds.

According to the estimates of the candidate’s group of advisers, around US$35 billion are currently needed to implement the idea without the need for a devaluation.

According to Milei, the closure of the Central Bank would allow the dollars it maintains as international reserves to be put into circulation and thus increase the circulation of the greenback.

In other words, what is going to put an end to the problem of inflation, he assures, is that “they take away the machine for printing tickets from politicians.”

To carry out her plan, Milei intends to promote a series of structural changes such as a reform of the State, flexibility of the labor market and opening of the economy, before advancing towards dollarization.

The second step would be to eliminate the body that regulates financial institutions so that there is “competition between currencies.”

“Once you deregulate it, you choose what you want. You can use gold, the Swiss franc, the pound, ”she said in statements to the local press.

The last phase to achieve dollarization would be to exchange some funds from the Central Bank for “public debt” and use other resources to inject dollars into the economy, finally closing the agency that prints the Argentine pesos.

Some of his advisers have argued that, in the end, Argentines have chosen to save in dollars; that is, they have chosen the dollar as their currency.

“It’s almost impossible”

Economists consulted by BBC Mundo consider that it is unlikely that dollarization can be implemented and, if it were to happen, it would not be the solution to the underlying problems of the economy.

“Dollarizing the Argentine economy from one day to the next is almost impossible because the Central Bank does not have dollars,” Sebastián Menescaldi, associate director of the EcoGo consultancy, told BBC Mundo.

To dollarize, argues the economist, one would have to borrow dollars, but since the country has a high debt ratio, it is highly unlikely that it will get those loans.

Nor is it certain that dollarization will be a success.

“You would be submitting to the monetary policy of another country and that can be harmful. It has already happened to us with convertibility. AND the vices of an excessive fiscal deficit or an economic imbalance may also persist. Dollarizing is not a panacea.”

And, from another point of view, Milei has proposed a set of pre-dollarization reforms that are not easy to implement.

These structural reforms, says Menescaldi, “make sense”, but the key is that if these reforms are achieved, then “it no longer makes sense to dollarize”.

From a political perspective, if Milei were to become president, he would have to get the support of Congress to move forward with his dollarization proposal, and as it is, he doesn’t have the votes.

“The social cost would be very high”

“Dollarization is impracticable,” says Claudio Caprarulo, director of the Analytica consultancy, in dialogue with BBC Mundo. “It is not possible to dollarize the Argentine economy as Milei proposes.”

In a hypothetical scenario that it did, “the social cost would be very high,” argues the economist.

“To reach dollarization, a mega devaluation would take place, inflation would rise very strongly at first, and there would be a giant drop in workers’ wages,” he adds.

Faced with the idea of ​​closing the Central Bank, Caprarulo considers that it is another of Milei’s “extremist proposals”.

“You need to have tools to be able to carry out economic and monetary policy, and that is done through the Central Bank,” he points out.

That is explained because The Central Bank not only has a role regarding the exchange rate regime, but also has a role in regulating the financial system to prevent systemic crises and mitigate external shocks that can damage a country’s economy.

The closest thing Argentina has experienced to dollarization is convertibility in the early 1990s, which was a fixed exchange rate system under which one peso was worth one dollar.

According to the economist, convertibility has already demonstrated “all the shortcomings and problems of tying the national currency to the dollar” with a fixed exchange rate.

“By replacing the national currency, the economy becomes much more inflexible and reduces competitiveness. It doesn’t solve the problems,” he adds.

Although he acknowledges that convertibility allowed an end to a hyperinflationary process, he also argues that in the medium term it caused problems such as high unemployment rates and left the economy “very subject to what was happening with international flows.”

How it compares to dollarization in Ecuador

In Latin America there are three dollarized countries: Ecuador, El Salvador and Panama.

Milei has given the Ecuadorian dollarization as an example, describing it as successful and affirming that Ecuadorians are “much better off” than Argentines.

To apply a similar policy, the candidate has declared that one of the possibilities could be “a mix” between the Ecuadorian and Salvadoran dollarization, in terms of speed of implementation.

More than 20 years ago Ecuador began its dollarization when the economy was going through a crisis so deep that the measure was conceived as the last card to save a country that was adrift, with hyperinflation that reached 96% and a national currency, the sucre, completely devalued.

At that time, President Jamil Mahuad dollarized the Ecuadorian economy, in the midst of a climate of political polarization that led to the departure of the government.

The following year, the then president of El Salvador, Francisco Flores, announced that the country would use two currencies: the colon and the dollar.

But as soon as the colones stopped circulating, the dollar became the only currency in the country.

Unlike Ecuador, which changed its currency because it was in the midst of an economic shock, Salvadoran dollarization responded more to a matter of economic interests, since it was an essential condition for approving the Free Trade Agreement with the United States. which eliminated customs duties for both parties.

Although Latin America has three dollarized countries, the contexts were very different.

“These are very small economies that are directly integrated into trade with the United States,” explains Caprarulo.

Ecuador dollarized after having had a very strong crisis, especially a banking crisis.

“Argentina is not suffering a banking crisis, the banks have a high dollar liquidity to respond to the deposits of savers,” he adds.

And as for the effects of the measure, he argues that “Ecuador did not solve its growth and productivity problems. The country has shown many social problems, much fragility”.

Menescaldi also says that it is difficult to compare such different countries.

“Our country is much bigger than Ecuador or El Salvador. Our market is different, our economic relations are different”.

The “pathetic weight”

Some economists like Steve Hanke, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a researcher at the CATO think tank, defend the candidate’s idea.

“Javier Milei understands that the only way to definitively solve the problem of the Argentine peso is to officially do what most Argentines do unofficially: dollarize.”

“I completely agree with him,” the American economist, who was an adviser to President Carlos Menem from 1989 to 1999, told BBC Mundo.

Hanke argues that the only way to end the “pathetic peso’s” slide in value is to implement Milei’s ideas.

“Milei’s critics denounce him as a demagogue,” Hanke continues, “but he is the only prominent politician in Argentina with a credible proposal to control inflation.”

As he said in a previous interview with BBC Mundo, he assures that Argentina “should get rid of its weight and put it in a museum.”

However, in Argentina, many analysts see Milei’s proposal as a political message to get votes, rather than a realistic proposal that he will be able to put into practice if he becomes president.

“It is a very well-armed populist message, but the capacity for implementation today does not exist,” says Minescaldi.

“Something we learned with the exit from convertibility is that tying ourselves to a very rigid monetary system caused us a very sharp rise in poverty and unemployment, something that dollarization could also cause.”

According to the economist, although dollarization can reduce inflation, it can also generate a greater concentration of income and greater instability.

In any case, there are still two months to go before it is defined who can reach the Casa Rosada and, with the comeback that Milei achieved in the primaries, all scenarios are open.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/articles/c1d7dm4j9p9o, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-08-15 11:10:11

CECILIA BARRÍA – BBC NEWS WORLD