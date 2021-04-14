The modification of the Traffic Regulations in which the speed limits in cities are included was approved by the Council of Ministers on November 10. For this change to be known to citizens and for local public administrations to have a sufficient period of time to adapt the signage and / or infrastructure, a period of six months was established from the publication of the RD in the BOE, for its entry into vigor.

Therefore, from May 11, and according to Article 50 of the General Traffic Regulations, ‘Speed ​​limits on urban roads and crossings’, which states the following, the speed limit on urban roads will be 20 km / h on roads that have a single carriageway platform and sidewalk, 30 km / h on roads with a single lane per direction of movement, and 50 km / h on roads with two or more lanes per direction of movement. For these purposes, the lanes reserved for the circulation of certain users or exclusive use of public transport will not be counted.

The reasons that led to the DGT to implement this measure, which has been recognized by the European Union Commission for Transport and Road Safety, as a positive measure that will help reduce road accidents, have been, among others, that 82% of the deaths in cities in 2019 were vulnerable users, that is, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists; the risk of dying as a result of a run over is reduced by 80%. If the speed of the impacting vehicle is 30 km / h the risk is 10%; if the speed is 50 km / h, this risk of death rises around 90%. The distance it takes to stop the vehicle from 50km / h to 30km / h is also cut in half. In addition to the fact that the existing experiences of zones 30 in cities demonstrate the positive effect on the accident rate, with reductions in accidents that have reached over 40%.

Likewise, according to Article 50, the generic speeds established may be lowered after specific signaling by the Municipal Authority. Exceptionally, the Municipal Authority may increase the speed on roads with a single lane in each direction up to a maximum speed of 50 km / h, after specific signaling. On urban roads and crossings, vehicles that transport Dangerous goods will circulate at a maximum of 40 km / h.

The generic speed limit on highways and highways that pass within the town will be 80 km / h, however they may be extended by agreement of the Municipal Authority and the owner of the road, after specific signaling, without exceeding the limits in any case. generic drugs established for these out-of-town roads.

Global trend



To all these reasons, it is added that reducing the speed in cities to 30 km / h is one of the priorities of the 2030 Agenda with the aim of turning cities into safer spaces, reducing both the risk of suffering an accident , as the severity of it.

The Stockholm 2020 Declaration, drawn up after the III World Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, includes in its eighth recommendation “Establish a maximum speed limit for traveling on roads of 30km / h in urban areas.”

Likewise, the European Union, within the framework of European policies on road safety for the period 2021-2030, is based on the “Safe System” approach, in which roads and vehicles must be designed to accommodate human errors. without causing serious injury or death and the speed allowed for the vehicles are one component of the level of safety provided by the other parts of the system.