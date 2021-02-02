How are raindrops like hamburger buns? The thing has crumb … and science. The drops are not shaped like a teardrop. Initially, they are spherical, a shape they maintain as long as they are smaller than 2 millimeters. When they are larger and fall, the air pressure deforms them: the lower part of the drop is pushed inwards and flattens, while the top is rounded, resulting in a silhouette similar to the typical round and bulky bread of hamburgers ». Mar Gómez, disseminator and head of the meteorology area at eltiempo.es, has just published (Ediciones Martínez Roca) a book that is titled by the same question that starts this report. In a scientific but accessible tone, the communicator answers mysteries that, like rain, ‘fall’ from the sky.

How many storms are there?

And how many toasts can we make?

Although we see them around here from time to time, on Earth 44,000 storms are generated a day. «They discharge about 100 rays per second. These electrical discharges produce an average energy of 5,000 million watts per second; energy that, if we could harness it, would serve us to make about 100,000 toasts in a 1,000-watt toaster.

How much does a cloud weigh?

The ‘cotton’ ones, like 50 African elephants

One of those white fluffy clouds that we see in the sky – cumulus type – can weigh 300 tons. To give us an idea, “the weight would be the equivalent of about fifty African elephants, since each of these specimens weighs six tons.”

The South Pole, colder than the North Pole

20 degree difference

Mar Gómez explains that the South Pole (Antarctica) is an icy continent surrounded by ocean, while the North Pole (Arctic Ocean) is an icy sea surrounded by land masses. “The water in the oceans reflects 5% of solar radiation, absorbing the remaining 95%. While the land covered with ice or snow reflects 85% and 15% is absorbed. The oceans, therefore, store more heat than the continents and, therefore, it is more difficult for them to reach such low temperatures. Furthermore, the South Pole is at an altitude of 2,800 meters, while the North Pole is at sea level. In any case, both are freezing: in winter the North Pole is in average values ​​of minus 40 degrees and the South at minus 60.

The ‘thermometer’ of crickets

If we hear them ‘sing’ we will know the degrees

An experiment to put into practice this summer. To find out how many degrees we are at, we can apply the following equation: “the crickets’ songs are counted in one minute, 40 are subtracted, divided by 7 and 10 added,” explains the expert. For example, if we hear him sing 80 times, we will be at 15 degrees. A ‘simplified’ formula is to count the edges in 8 seconds and add 5 to it.

The width of tornadoes

Its diameter can reach 2 kilometers

“Tornadoes are basically columns of air that rotate very violently and are funnel-shaped. Its diameter can reach 2 kilometers. That or more, because in May 2013 a tornado with a diameter of 4.2 kilometers and wind gusts of up to 470 kilometers per hour was registered in Oklahoma.

Temperature outside an airplane

About minus 50

Although inside an airplane we are like ‘at home’, between 22 and 24 degrees, outside the environment is freezing: «Commercial airplanes fly at an altitude of between 10,000 and 13,000 meters to avoid meteorological phenomena that occur at lower altitudes and to Take advantage of the lower air resistance, since at 12,000 meters the air layer is thinner and offers less resistance to flight. The outside temperature is -50 degrees.

The force of the wind

From 120 km / hour we can ‘fly away’

‘The wind will blow me away.’ You can do it, yes, but for that you have to blow at more than 120 kilometers per hour, warns the meteorologist, who establishes several intensity categories: “With gusts of between 30 and 50 km / h the umbrella can be turned around, between 50 and 60 km / h it is difficult for us to walk, between 60 and 75 km / h look at the treetops because they can break. And from then on, things get very complicated: «When you exceed 75 km / h it will be impossible to walk normally, between 100 and 120 km / h the wind can knock us down and from 120 km / h people, roofed vehicles and trees we can get fired ».

The effect of ice water

We lose heat 25 times faster than outside of it

“Contact with extremely cold water causes the body to lose heat up to 25 times faster than when it is in contact with air. At zero degrees it is not possible to survive more than 45 minutes in the water and after 15 minutes we would lose consciousness », Mar Gómez alerts.

Weather phobias

Who’s afraid of storms, and snow, and cold …?

The wide range of existing phobias ‘reserves’ a few linked to meteorological phenomena. The most widespread is brontophobia, fear of storms; while those who suffer from lilaptophobia have an irrational fear of tornadoes and hurricanes. Other more exceptional phobias that are collected in this book are quinophobia (fear of snow), ombrophobia (of rain), nebulaphobia (of fog), anemophobia (of wind) and cryophobia (of cold).

Orange sunsets

Why are they ‘colorados’

«The sun emits white light which, in short, is the sum of the colors that make up the visible spectrum (violet, blue, light blue, green, yellow, orange and red). When the sun sets at sunset, the rays no longer strike perpendicularly as when we see the blue sky, but have to travel more distance in the atmosphere than when the sun is at the zenith. As a result, colors with a shorter wavelength (blue and violet) disperse earlier and do not reach us, but reddish, orange and yellow are less dispersed.

Can I drink the rainwater?

Is not safe

Traditionally, rainwater has been collected for consumption and today we continue to do so through the reservoirs, although it is treated. “Drinking untreated water may not be safe,” warns Mar Gómez. “To start with, rainwater is more acidic than drinking water. This difference lies in the interaction with the carbon dioxide in the air, which is not too dangerous, unless the rainwater is acidic and is contaminated by sulfuric acid or nitric acid. In addition, we must bear in mind that when precipitation falls on us, it can carry particles such as dust, pollen or microorganisms ».

How do penguins get ‘warm’?

They go ‘rotating’ their hole

Among his skills, swimming up to 36 kilometers per hour and diving 500 meters. Some live in Antarctica, where they endure temperatures of minus 60 degrees. And don’t they freeze? «When the cold is too intense to bear it individually, they group together and vary their position. The movement from outside to inside the group is repeated to benefit from the body heat of the others.

Icicles!

Drop by drop

“When snow accumulates on the roof and the temperature rises during the day, some of the snow melts and drips. At night, as temperatures drop, a layer of ice appears on the snow and the one below is isolated and continues to drip. Upon contact with an environment below freezing, the droplets freeze and … icicles! ‘