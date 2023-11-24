Thursday, November 23, 2023



María Luisa Merlo and Jesús Cisneros join forces again on stage with a new crazy comedy of sex, love and marital secrets. This is ‘Intelligent Lies’, the work that Descalzos Producciones puts together under the direction of Raquel Pérez. Completing the cast are Juan Jesús Valverde and Ana Escribano to answer the question on which the story revolves: How far would you be able to go to save your marriage?

‘Smart lies’

When

Friday, at 8:30 p.m.

Where

New Circus Theater.

How much

Tickets: €17 and €20.

In this comedy full of secrets – and in life – a mother always knows when something is wrong. Alicia senses that her husband returned worried after a tennis match with her son and suspects that something is not going as it should. Determined to put the puzzle together, she invites her son and daughter-in-law to a dinner. Chaos will break out as Alicia searches for the truth and a series of confessions greater than anyone expected will be uncovered.

The crazy and hilarious comedy is served while the work raises a reflection: What do we need to be happy? That is the conflict faced by the protagonists of this work, who slide towards permanent dissatisfaction and the constant search for something more, which will force them to lie to avoid some disaster.