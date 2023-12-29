Last year there was a fall in house prices in Germany that had not been seen in 20 years. Here are the experts' predictions as to when the time to buy and sell will come in the new year.

The prices for houses in Germany, which were exaggerated for many reasons, are normalizing somewhat. Image: Lucas Bäuml

KJust before the turn of the year, the Federal Statistical Office has another remarkable figure ready: the prices for residential property in Germany have continued to fall. Prices for houses and apartments in Germany in the third quarter were on average 10.2 percent lower than in the same quarter of the previous year; and another 1.4 percent below the previous quarter.

On an annual basis, this was the sharpest fall in house prices in Germany since the time series began more than 20 years ago, as the authority emphasizes. The exciting question now: What will happen next in the new year – when is the right time for prospective buyers to get started?