A new trailer for Final Fantasy VI Rebirth has recently been revealed, a game that enthusiasts have been waiting for basically since finishing the predecessor, and among the good news is the confirmed release date, specifically at the beginning of the 2024. After having all this certain, now the great unknown is knowing at what point the story will end, since the previous one did not even reach the end of the first disc of the original PS1.

Possible Spoilers!

Through a series of comments that have been given between the three main people responsible for this game that include Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura, it has been established until what events the video game will reach if we follow the original plot. Establishing that the last scene takes place in The Forgotten Capitalplace where Aeris discover its origins and Sephiroth He does something very important to the plot.

To celebrate today’s announcements we’re sharing messages from the development team behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, starting with producer Yoshinori Kitase. [1/3] #FF7R pic.twitter.com/tDm5w1Grl7 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) September 14, 2023

It is worth mentioning that after what happened in said location of the game, it is exactly the middle of the video game, shortly before the second disc of the adventure ends. That means square enix will comply by having mentioned that this is a trilogy of video games as happened at the time with the CDs of PlayStation.

Of course, some events are going to vary, given that now Yuffie She is more integrated into the story, when in the original she was only an optional character. Added to this are details that it is not known whether Vincent or Caith Sith They will be playable characters. The only sure thing is that finally Network XIII will join the team officially, in addition to that there will be many mini games, which will be seen in Juno, the Casino-style city.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth the is launched February 29, 2024 for Ps5.

Editor’s note: It doesn’t matter at what point in the story the game ends, as long as they do something decent, many of us are going to settle for it. I want to fast forward the time to February 29, 2024, or well, first let’s play Spider-Man and Mario, and then we fast forward it.