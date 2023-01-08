The sensations that Club América left after playing their first game in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX are not the best. The team led by Fernando Ortiz found itself ineffective, in the best of cases, against the weakest team in the entire championship.
What seemed like an uneven duel on paper ended up being pretty even, but down. With few emotions, few clear options and little creativity. América arrived at the Azteca Stadium as a clear favorite to score three points against Gallos Blancos, but barely got a draw.
Although it is still too early to predict how far the cream-blue team will go, it seems that if adjustments are not made soon, the club will once again miss its goal of reaching the final.
One thing is certain: this America lacks spark, personality and talent. The capital squad has not been able to get into a league final since the 2018 Apertura and, despite the continuous failures, everything in the club remains the same.
Despite the poor results that some footballers have delivered in recent seasons, the board of directors headed by Santiago Baños has decided to give a new opportunity to players who have not given the width with the azulcrema shirt.
If they want to compete and look for the title, América needs to bring in two or three heavyweight footballers before the transfer market closes. The current squad of the Eagles is shallow and has few decisive players.
At this club, it’s not enough to qualify for the league or reach the semifinals: América needs to lift the title and it hasn’t done so for a long time.
Despite adding a point in their debut, it can be said that the Eagles started this semester on the wrong foot. The thing is clear: either the team is reinforced in clear positions, such as the right side, the central defense and the forward, or they will add another tournament without lifting the cup.
#América #disappointing #game #Querétaro
Leave a Reply