“Now they see Gaza from afar, soon they will see it from within. The order will arrive”.

The phrase, which seemed more like a sentence than a protocol motivation for the troops, came out on Thursday from the mouth of the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, during an inspection activity of the thousands of soldiers who have been stationed in recent days around the border with the Gaza Strip and confirms what seems imminent: a ground offensive to eliminate the military capacity of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and to behead its political leadership.

This, after the lethal incursion perpetrated by this group that controls the strip on October 7, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead, more than 200 hostages and which is considered the worst massacre in history since Israel became a State. In the Israeli response, more than 4,100 Palestinians have died and some 2.2 million are living poorly under a closed siege in which Israel cut off electricity, water and the passage of food and fuel, and which is forcing them into a brutal exodus. internal conflict that is emerging as one of the greatest humanitarian tragedies of recent times in the region and that opens the question about what the Israeli strategic purpose will be with respect to Gaza when the military operation has concluded or how far it plans to go.

The administration of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, achieved a commitment so that humanitarian aid can arrive from Egypt, which began to enter this Saturday, as expected. This, and the impact and indignation unleashed by the rocket that killed hundreds of people in the Alhi Arab hospital, could have delayed the ground war plans, but it seems like a decision has been made because it is considered that the bombings will not destroy Hamas. “Only with the ground invasion will there be victory,” is heard in Israeli power circles.

Israeli soldiers at Kibbutz Beeri, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

But at the same time, a few kilometers away, Egypt carried out this Saturday, without major results, an enormous diplomatic effort in an attempt to stop the bleeding, contain the feared regional expansion of the conflict or for it to become a jihadist war. , achieve a humanitarian solution and address the ‘Palestinian question’.

And on this last point It is feared that Israel will try to play the extreme card of forcing the departure of millions of Palestinians from the Strip and also from the West Bank, which would reduce the idea of ​​a Palestinian State to its minimum expression, the great dream of Jewish extremists and ultranationalists.. In fact, human rights organizations have already warned that the Israeli order to evacuate Palestinians from the north of the Strip constituted the beginning of “ethnic cleansing.” Ethnic cleansing is the systematic forced expulsion of ethnic, racial or religious groups from a given area.

In fact, the Israeli authorities criticized this Saturday the Peace Summit for Gaza and the “Palestinian question” that was organized by Egypt, for not issuing a direct condemnation against the Islamist group Hamas.

“It is regrettable that even when faced with such horrific atrocities, there were some people who had difficulty condemning terrorism or recognizing the danger,” said a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. “Israel will do what it has to do and hopes that the international community recognizes its justified battle,” she adds.

Three phase plan

“Israel no longer considers Hamas as a leadership with which settlements can be reached, a ceasefire or whatever, but rather as a Nazi organization, worse than Isis (Islamic State), an organization that must be destroyed.” , says retired general Amos Yadlin in a talk in which EL TIEMPO participated in Jerusalem. “We no longer think of a limited operation aimed at achieving calm in exchange for calm, tranquility for tranquility, and to buy time until the next round, but rather that this should be the last round against Hamas. “The goal is to erase Hamas and replace it with ‘something else.'”

We no longer think of a limited operation aimed at achieving calm in exchange for calm and buying time until the next round, but that this should be the last round against Hamas.

That “something else” is what is not clear. Gallant outlined a “three-phase” plan for the ongoing military operation before the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense on Friday. The first is the current state of relentless bombing throughout the Palestinian enclave, to then launch “the neutralization of the terrorists and the destruction of Hamas infrastructure.” The next phase will not last “not a day, not a week, not a month,” the minister added. The plan is “the end of Israel’s responsibilities in the Gaza Strip.” The military campaign “will launch a new reality of regional security for the citizens of Israel,” he said. The idea, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry source, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, is to “hand over the keys” to Egypt.

The plan launched by Gallant does not take into account that the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, does not like the idea. In fact, he anticipated it and on Wednesday he warned that his country will not allow a massive “displacement” of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt. The president believes that this would cause a similar displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan, “which would make the establishment of a Palestinian state impossible.” The Jordanian king, Abdullah II, is in the same line.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip cross the Rafah border gate in Rafah, Egypt.

The US, Israel and several media actors, such as The Economist magazine, have defended the massive entry of refugees into Egypt in the face of hostilities to avoid “collateral damage” as a viable and even desirable solution to avoid more deaths.

“The fear is that these refugees will never be allowed to return to Gaza. And at the same time, that would increase the number of Palestinians outside of historic Palestine. So that is one of the first and most important considerations,” explains American University in Cairo political scientist Sean Lee. According to this thesis, the “temporary” Palestinian refugees in the Sinai would become permanent, since Israel will never allow them to return, as it did with the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled their territories since 1948. And if it works in Gaza, Jordan , which already hosts millions of Palestinians in its territory, fears that the next step will be to expel them from the West Bank and that a policy of fait accompli will be pursued. That would be “a declaration of war” for Jordan, according to its Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi. To which is added that the idea of ​​“two States (Israel and Palestine), one side by side living in peace and security” would be buried, a principle that has motivated diplomatic efforts around the two peoples since the 90s, although today that is going through its lowest hours.

The expulsion of Palestinians and even Israeli Arabs from the entire area and their assimilation by neighboring countries has been a position of the most extremist sectors of the Israeli right.to a certain extent marginal but who now have a seat in the Council of Ministers chaired by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Even deputies from Likud, the prime minister’s party, have taken this line, such as legislator Ariel Kallner when calling for the retaliation on Gaza to be aimed at another ‘Nakba’, as the Palestinians refer to their mass expulsion from the territory over which Israel rose up in 1948. That is, obtain the greatest amount of disputed territory with the fewest possible number of Palestinians in it.

Furthermore, both Jordan and Egypt – the first two Arab countries to recognize and sign peace with Israel – believe that the presence as refugees of thousands of Palestinians in their territory could trigger pressures that would destabilize their governments and trigger greater violence, as has already happened. in Jordan in the 70s and as has happened on multiple occasions in Lebanon. And on the other hand, they do not want to appear complicit in the end of the Palestinian dream of a State.

occupying power



The other thing is that Israel cannot ignore its responsibility as an occupying power, because although it unilaterally evicted the Israeli colonies in Gaza in 2005, and removed the troops from the territory, it later imposed a strict blockade and sea and air control that in its opinion of humanitarian organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross configures an occupier status in objective terms.

But the idea of ​​disengaging from Gaza or removing all Palestinians is circulating strongly even in Israeli academic circles. For example, The academic from the University of Haifa specialized in Arab societies Ronit Marzan believes that “everyone should welcome contingents of Gazan refugees to offer them a better life,” because living in Gaza “will be hell” since everything will be destroyed after the offensive. land. And it raises the point that Israel should turn Gaza into a large military base.

“Ending Hamas in the Strip does not mean that it will not form again one or two years later,” says Israeli analyst Adi Schwartz. And Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of a spy unit in the Israeli Armed Forces and former director general of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, believes that once Hamas is destroyed, some Arab country can take over, or an international organization or even a Palestinian civil authority “as long as security remains in the hands of Israel”, which would mean clinging to the occupation, which is illegal according to international law.

Not much was achieved in Egypt to achieve peace, so tension remains latent. The lives of the Palestinians of Gaza and the dream of a national State are in their most decisive hours.

EDUARD SOTO

EDITOR CENTRAL TABLE EL TIEMPO

*With reporting from Redección Internacional, AFP and EFE

