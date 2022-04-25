For a government to become popular, it must have a great strategy of political persuasion towards the masses, the narrative almost always obeys two premises: the first, the structuring of the format, saying the right words at the right time, and Whether it is the product of some sociological study or mere marketing. And the second premise, obeys the genuine side, to speak with the heart and the feeling and this is, in some way, compatible with the group or with the largest number of voters.

Among others, this is how we can have a mass leader, a popular ruler through his narrative and his speech. And this is always the greatest strength to stabilize in the preference of the voters.

However, it is pertinent to ask ourselves how far only “the narrative” goes, the campaign promises, the interpretation of the sentiment of society and the words. Above all, because to legitimize these words, the results prevail, which are defined in tangible facts and do not remain, as the old popular saying goes, “in mere speech.” Because then it becomes a “government of promises” narrative.

This happens, from my point of view, with the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, given the reality of a Mexico in need of political results, words or blaming the past are no longer enough.

They have to invent one and another excuse, superfluous results, small moments but they are not enough to give an answer to the accumulation of problems in many matters that continue to accumulate for the Government of the Republic.

A specific case also happens in Sinaloa, with the issue of family violence and femicides, despite the iron will of the Secretary for Women, Tere Guerra, of the cross-cutting budget of almost a billion pesos for women’s care. in different areas of the State Government, that the prosecutor is now a woman, that it is the most equal Congress in history, that Morena assumes she is a feminist; the crime of family violence continues to give negative results to the state according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, and what is worse, it continues to kill women in our state.

How far do the exhortations of the president of the Commission for Gender Equality in Congress, Almendra Negrete, go? If they continue to kill women.

How far do prosecutor Sara Bruna’s declarations of “let’s go to work” go? If they continue to kill women.

How far does the “very unfortunate” Governor Rubén Rocha Moya go? If they continue to kill women in Sinaloa.

In the national case, some issues for others help the president to camouflage the lack of results, because as I mentioned at the beginning, in this case the communication and discourse strategy helps him to talk about one thing for another and change the narrative, one of them is the people / non-people dichotomy, patriots / non-patriots, chairos / fifis, good people / bad government (the one from before).

And this could be genuine, but at this point, we know that it is not genuine, but that it is an important political tool for any populist government, such as that of López Obrador.

However, the lack of results will always be a constant that will haunt all political discourse, no matter how populist it may be.

How far does political discourse go without results? It will be known in 2024.

See you next time.

