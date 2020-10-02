One of the bumblebees, during rehearsal. On video, the experiment. AMELIA KOWALEWSKA / JOANNA BREBNER

“Our finding is important to address the still widespread view that bees and other insects are simple machines cleverly designed to respond to certain stimuli,” says Lars Chittka, a specialist in the behavior of these insects. Their abilities go beyond being attracted to seeing blue flowers or becoming aggressive in front of a bear peeking out of their hive. And the experiments just released show that their tiny brains “contain highly complex neural circuits,” according to Chittka, Professor at Queen Mary University of London. The bee brain has a million neurons compared to more than eighty billion that of humans, but each new research on its cognitive abilities forces us to re-ask what is the limit of intelligence in the family of bees.

In this study, they put more than 40 bumblebees before a challenge that only some of the most intelligent animals on the planet, such as apes and dolphins, have overcome. They trained a group of bumblebees to differentiate small shapes in the dark: spheres and cubes, which contain inside a sweet prize and a bitter dislike, respectively, which they access through a hole in the upper part. Then, they were allowed to look for that same sweet prize in a lighted room, but this time they could not touch or perch freely on these spherical and cubic shapes; they could only see them through glass. And they were right when it came to hitting their target. That is, in their brain they crossed the information about the rounded shapes of the object that they noticed in their legs and linked it to the visual information about its ball appearance. And they chose wisely. The bumblebees successfully performed the same experiment, but in reverse: first seeing without touching and then touching in the dark. A hitherto unthinkable cognitive achievement for insects.

“Their brains were thought to be too small to have the ability to imagine things, in other words, that they could not invoke the characteristics of an object in the way that our study shows that they can “, summarizes Chittka, who publishes his results in the latest issue of the magazine Science. This small discovery with bumblebees and pellets could have monumental significance on an evolutionary scale: “Our work shows that consciousness-like phenomena could be possible with relatively small brains and therefore may not have arisen late in evolution, but could have existed in the ancestors of today’s insects since the Cambrian, 500 million years ago, “says this expert in the evolution of the cognition of these insects.

As explained also in Science the zoologist Theresa Burt de Perera, from the University of Oxford, that bees can achieve object recognition by combining two senses “could have implications for how we think about cognition in general.” “In humans, scientists assume that this ability involves mental images based on internal representations in higher brain centers,” explains the researcher. And she adds: “Whatever the underlying mechanism, the newly discovered ability of bumblebees to perform intermodal reconnaissance shows that, like humans, they possess a sensory integration system that allows them to form a complex representation of their world.”

Chittka explains that it has long been known that bees can recognize images – even complex ones like human faces – and that they can sense and recognize structures. “However, this did not mean that they have small virtual images such objects floating in their heads, that they can really imagine objects, “he says. While the brain mechanism that allows them that mental sophistication is discovered, this discovery is a new medal to add to the intellectual record of the bee family. Karl von Frisch received the 1973 Nobel Prize in Physiology for his findings on the bee dance, those complex vibrations and movements that they use to communicate with each other, a symbolic language that allows to point out precise locations.

Since then, fascinating aspects of this language and other qualities have been known. For example, they even continue talking to each other during the night about the places visited hours before, which is a great conceptual abstraction: communicating about something far away in time and space. More recently it has been known that bees receive these messages both visually and listening to the vibration, allowing them to communicate in the dark of night or in the hive. Again, we would be witnessing a new combination of two senses that can be alternated in the same function. For the same reason, bumblebees would be able to pass the ball test in the dark, because they are animals that work at any time and need to use themselves even when they don’t have light. “Bees seem to have at least some of the main characteristics of consciousness: representation of time and space”, wrote recently Chittka with philosopher Catherine Wilson.

In a published experiment by Chittka on Science in 2017 Bumblebees were taught to move a black ball to a certain point for a sweet reward. The bumblebees observing the scene not only learned the trick to win the prize: they learned from the weaknesses they detected in their companions. They brought little balls that were closer to the target, instead of the distant ones used by the trainees, and they did it without problems even if they were yellow and not black, showing extraordinary mental flexibility. In 2016, Chittka and her team observed how bumblebees were able to use a string, by pulling it, to access a flower hidden behind glass. In 2018, bees demonstrated their ability to count and understand the concept of zero.

Are these little animals intelligent? Can such a small brain house that level of consciousness? The bee family displays symbolic language, advanced visual perception, abstract thinking, decision-making and planning … As Chittka and Wilson argue, “if consciousness is an evolutionary invention, similar to wings or lungs, that is useful for us, it is most likely useful for other organisms. “

Perhaps the problem is the one posed by the ethologist Frans de Waal in his recent book Do we have enough intelligence to understand the intelligence of animals? (Tusquets), in which he raises the difficulties that humans have to recognize intelligences that do not correspond to ours: it seems spectacular to us that an animal can use tools, but it is difficult for us to appreciate the brilliance of the flight system of bats. A very clear example of this is the so-called mirror test: an animal is self-conscious if it is able to recognize itself in the mirror and, when observing a stain on its body in its reflection, it tries to clean it. For years it has been thought that only animals such as elephants and dolphins, which are seen in the mirror, have that level of intelligence. The problem is that humans are very visual and other animals, such as dogs, are likely to have that idea of ​​the self more closely linked to other factors, such as smell, and a reflection does not work with them.

“Cognition is the mental transformation of sensory information into knowledge of the environment, and the flexible application of it,” explains De Waal in his book. And he continues: “While cognition focuses on the process of acquiring that knowledge, intelligence refers more to the ability to apply it successfully.” And in that, few do better than bees. As Von Frisch said: “The life of bees is like a magic well: the more you get out of it, the more there is to draw.”

