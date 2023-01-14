Like every week Netflix releases new series and movies for the taste of its users. If a few days ago “Merlina”, “Until the money separates us” and others managed to stay in first place in the top 10 streaming, these programs have given up their space for a new film that is suitable for the whole family.

“Perro perdido” is the most watched Netflix movie in Peru, which comes with a plot that every animal lover will enjoy. Directed by Stephen Herek, “Dog gone” stars Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold, who play father and son, respectively.

What is Netflix’s “Lost Dog” about?

The plot leads us to meet a university student who, without measuring his responsibility, adopts a dog. Without imagining it, the animal will accompany him during his stay at the university until he arrives on graduation day and he must return home.

With his father, with whom he can’t get over the complicated relationship they have, against having the animal in his home, they both argue almost every day. Their lives will change when Gonker the dog runs away. Desperate to find it, father and son embark on a journey together to find it. In the time they spend together, both will discover that their relationship is not as bad as they thought.

“Lost Dog” is inspired by a true story

The film is based on the non-fiction book “Dog gone: a lost pet’s extraordinary journey and the family who brought him home” by Pauls Toutonghi. The plot is inspired by the true story of a family that lost their dog, Gonker, in 1998, and undertook an intense search to find him.