He wagner group is a Russian private military security company, made up of mercenaries, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhinan oligarch known as the “chef” of the president, Vladimir Putinand which has extended its tentacles over Africa and Ukraine.

It was created during the conflict that broke out in eastern Ukraine with the invasion and subsequent annexation by Russia of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.as Prighozhin recognized.

The group has also fought during the civil war in Syria alongside the government troops of President Bashar al-Assad.in turn supported by Russia.

Furthermore, the alleged presence of mercenaries from the group Wagner to instruct Malian forces and protect the government has been the subject of international controversy.

The first sanctions reached Wagner in December 2021 by the European Union (EU) for serious human rights violations in various African countries, including Mali, the Central African Republic and Libya, where they have also been deployed.

Soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group block a street leading to the headquarters building of the Southern Military District (back) in the center of Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. Photo: ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

In this context, the Libyan Military Prosecutor General’s Office linked them to the murder of 26 students at the Tripoli Military College.the bombing of the illegal immigration headquarters in Tajoura, which caused the death of 63 emigrants, and the bombing of the city of Al Zawiya committed during the war in this country between 2019 and 2020.

The EU based its sanctions on the fact that the group had recruited, trained and dispatched private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international rights law. human rights”.

Four days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 28, 2022, The Times revealed that some 400 Wagner members had brought several thousand mercenaries from Africa to kyiv the previous month.r, on a mission to decapitate the government of Volodimir Zelensky and other politicians in exchange for a large financial bonus.

Various analysts pointed out that Russian mercenaries had been informed about the planned invasion of Ukraine in December, long before the Russian military was informed.

In March 2022, the Wagnerites also suffered sanctions from the British Government.

In the framework of Russia’s war against Ukraine, on October 23, 2022, Russia began building defense lines in two border regions with Ukraine, Kursk and Belgorod, as well as in the annexed Ukrainian province of Lugansk, which join the the fortified lines erected by the Wagner group in Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, to prevent the advance of Kiev troops, with excavations and dragon’s teeth, in what has already received the nickname “Prigozhin line” or “line Wagner”.

In November 2022, the owner of the group opened in St. Petersburg its first headquarters in a glass building, coinciding with his assertions that he had interfered in the past in foreign democratic processes, especially in the United States, while informing that he would continue to do so.

On December 2, 2022, a journalistic investigation carried out by the consortium European Research Collaborations (EIC) revealed that the Wagner army markets “blood diamonds” worldwide through a company in the Central African Republic, including Europe.

Regarding Wagner’s role in the war in Ukraine, that same month kyiv denounced the killing of eight members of the same family by the group in the town of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

In parallel, on January 20, 2023, the US State Department also denounced that the group was obtaining “illicit profits” in Africa that could be used to finance the war in Ukraine.

In this same framework, the United States estimated that more than 30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner group had died since the start of the war.

Prigozhin has so far admitted 20,000 fallen mercenaries in the eastern town of Bakhmut alone.

As the war progressed, the group held a standoff with the Russian Defense Ministry in February to supply ammunition to its fighters in Bakhmut.

On May 25, 2023, the Group’s mercenaries began to withdraw and left Bakhmut to the Russian regular troops, after announcing their capture days before, a withdrawal that began in the suburbs of the devastated city and was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

