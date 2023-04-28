Screen work can have a negative impact on the dexterity of our hands and wrists: typing all day can make it less possible to bend them back. You can do something about this yourself quite easily, says physiotherapist Bert Mutsaers. In this section, our experts answer a reader’s question every week about relationships, health, nutrition and other topics.
#bend #hands #tips #physio #wrists #flexible
Takeover of Fortum | HS information: Masked armed forces infiltrated Fortum’s Russia unit
Economic|Takeover of FortumHundreds of millions of euros in cash were left in the accounts of the Russian subsidiary, which made...
Leave a Reply